Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:04 Renzi arriva in ritardo e ironizza: "Scusate, sul mio treno non c'era Lollobrigida"

14:00 Coppa Davis, Binaghi: "I complimenti di Malagò? Meglio tardi che mai"

13:47 Influenza 2023 guastafeste, picco a Natale

13:47 Giulia Cecchettin, nuove prove contro Filippo Turetta: rischia l'ergastolo

13:30 Strage Fidene, Campiti rinviato a giudizio: processo al via il 5 febbraio

12:56 Fedez lancia l'allarme sul gansta rap: "Attenzione che ci scappa il morto!"

12:55 La Russa: "Volevo fare ministro sport per andare contro la Juve..."

12:18 Jannik Sinner, Alessia Marcuzzi e la foto da piccola: "Un non so che di famiglia"

12:12 La baby polmonite cinese è arrivata in Francia

12:09 Covid Italia, +32% ricoveri in una settimana. "Crescita rapida e improvvisa"

11:49 Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Farò tutto quello che legge mi permette"

11:02 Ascolti tv, Lea su Rai1 vince prima serata domenica 26 novembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bayer Commits to Veeva Vault CRM and Veeva OpenData Globally

27 novembre 2023 | 13.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Establishes connected software and data foundation for the future with next-generation life sciences CRM and harmonized customer data

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bayer will be among the first top 20 biopharmas to move to Veeva Vault CRM worldwide, while also standardizing global customer data with Veeva OpenData. As Bayer moves to Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM for life sciences, it is harmonizing customer reference data for greater efficiency and continued innovation into the future. By unifying its global master data, Bayer will be poised to leverage AI-driven engagement across channels and geographies.

"Partnering with Veeva sets us up with the long-term technology and data foundation to gain the speed and agility needed for the complexities of modern medicine," says Patrick Moeller, global head of commercial IT and digital pharma at Bayer. "Vault CRM and Veeva OpenData are essential to driving more precise and effective customer engagement in every region and therapeutic area."

Bayer currently relies on Veeva CRM to drive omnichannel engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) and launch new medicines across more than 80 countries. Bayer will expand its use of Veeva OpenData to replace legacy data products with consistent, high-quality customer reference data worldwide. In streamlining its global data landscape, Bayer can deliver more accurate, timely data to field teams to better serve their customers.

"Bayer and Veeva will continue our long-term partnership, working together to help its sales, medical, and marketing teams bring complex new medicines to global markets with speed and precision," said Tom Schwenger, president and chief operating officer at Veeva. "Vault CRM and Veeva OpenData will provide the foundation for commercial innovation to drive more effective on-demand engagement, expanding HCP relationships worldwide."

Keynote speakers from Bayer, along with another top 20 biopharma, will open Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe, sharing how Vault CRM is a key enabler of future commercial agility, innovation, and differentiation. Vault CRM is part of Veeva Commercial Cloud, the software foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva OpenData is part of Veeva Data Cloud, the modern data platform for life sciences that connects commercial and clinical for greater precision and speed.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services, including certain of our new solutions and applications that are still under development or not generally available. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results, availability, and any future events relating to these products and services could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 38 and 39), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bayer-commits-to-veeva-vault-crm-and-veeva-opendata-globally-301997458.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Establishes connected software customer relationship management CRM Veeva Vault CRM
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Hamas, quarto e ultimo giorno di tregua: ultime news
News to go
Sinner e Bagnaia, sport italiano in cima al mondo
News to go
Coldiretti e lista cibi più pericolosi per salute: 8 su 10 vengono da estero
News to go
In arrivo decreto 'Cutro 2', nuove norme su accoglienza migranti minori
News to go
Italia secondo Paese europeo dove lo smog fa più danni alla salute
News to go
Grande freddo sull'Italia, ultime news sul meteo
News to go
Trasporti, sciopero 27 novembre rinviato al 15 dicembre
News to go
In arrivo le tredicesime, quest'anno valgono 40,7 miliardi
News to go
Influenza 2023, superato il milione di contagi
News to go
Filippo Turetta nel carcere di Verona, il legale: "E' disorientato"
News to go
Violenza su donne, Mattarella: "Società non può accettare stillicidio aggressioni"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Nuovo piano supera criticità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza