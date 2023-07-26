Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:50 Meteo, tregua dopo il caldo: domani nessun bollino rosso

17:40 Credito, tiene nuova produzione settori factoring, leasing ed erogazioni a famiglie

17:40 Mondiali scherma 2023, ai quarti Di Veroli e Cuomo nella spada maschile

17:18 Satellite Aeolus continua la sua discesa, atteso il 28 l'impatto controllato

17:16 Salario minimo, soddisfazione in casa Pd: "Capovolto agenda della destra"

17:14 Mazzarella, 'Bper’s Park è progetto che rappresenta nostri valori'

17:14 Montani, 'riqualificazione centro direzionale Modena rafforza identità'

17:13 Muzzarelli, 'Sviluppo grande banca aiuta territorio nelle sfide del futuro'

16:54 Rai, Facci: "Saviano fuori non mi rende contento, siamo due voci in meno"

16:52 Milano, caso Apache La Russa sbarca alla Camera

16:49 Kevin Spacey assolto a Londra dalle accuse di violenza sessuale

16:47 Veneziani: "Saviano fuori da Rai? Facci via per una battuta, stesso criterio per lui"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN Art launches the third stage of the regional competition to support emerging artists of Southeast Asia

26 luglio 2023 | 17.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think tank, a humanitarian initiative founded by international businessperson and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is running a new competition for emerging artists, aimed to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities – BE OPEN Regional Art.

With the beginning of year 2023, BE OPEN expert community team started selecting those of the artists who best represent the artistic tradition of a certain region to feature in the BE OPEN Art gallery and offer them greater visibility.

The third stage of the programme covers the countries of Southeast Asia over July – September 2023: Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Each regional stage lasts three months, therefore four stages are run a year, with a winner named for each of them. Works by 20 emerging artists are posted at the online gallery every month, and a public vote selects the Regional Artist of the Month. At the end of each stage, one of the monthly winners becomes the Artist of the Region, based on the amount of votes by the public and the BE OPEN art community members.

The regional winners get the money prize of EUR500, while a selection of artwork best representing the region form an exhibition, in order to share the art with the wide public and celebrate the artists involved.

The first stage of BE OPEN Regional Art was dedicated to the art of the Eastern Mediterranean. A selection of works formed an exhibition that was held in June 2023 in Nicosia, Cyprus. The second stage just ended for the artists of the Caribbean, and the winners will be announced shortly.

The focus of the competition will move to Central Africa at the end of the year. The regional competition runs alongside the regular ongoing work of BE OPEN Art, whose experts every month select 20 new artists for the gallery, using online voting to name the Artist of the Month and the Artist of the Year. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-art-launches-the-third-stage-of-the-regional-competition-to-support-emerging-artists-of-southeast-asia-301886431.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
BE OPEN Art launches art gallery set up BE OPEN Art think tank
Vedi anche
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, dichiarato lo stato di crisi
News to go
Mattarella a presidente Grecia: "Preoccupazione per emergenza climatica"
News to go
Sanità, Schillaci: "Più soldi ai medici per ridurre le attese"
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, Italia verso stato d'emergenza
Droga, Gdf e Adm sequestrano 59 kg di cocaina a Livorno
News to go
Clima, spiagge e aree costiere sempre più a rischio
News to go
Ucraina, Onu: 9mila civili e 500 bambini morti da inizio guerra
News to go
Caldo, Confesercenti: "Caronte riduce la propensione al consumo"
News to go
Monza, maxi frode in bonus edilizi: 40 indagati
News to go
Caldo e cassa integrazione, le norme allo studio
News to go
Israele, ancora proteste contro riforma giustizia
News to go
Nucleare, Salvini: "Pronto a referendum per spiegare perché conviene"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza