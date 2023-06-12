Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Beyond the Cloud: emma's Seamless Multi-Cloud Management for a Cloud-Agnostic Future

12 giugno 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUXEMBOURG, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's edition of VivaTech we will be present to demonstrate the emma multi-cloud management platform that is set to transform the way organizations operate in the world of cloud computing.

With its all-in-one and cloud-agnostic solution, the emma platform empowers businesses of all sizes - from start-ups to SMB and enterprises - to streamline operations, optimize costs, and enforce governance across their multi-cloud deployments. With the emma platform, organizations can unlock the true potential of their multi-cloud strategies, drive innovation, and gain a decisive advantage in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Offering an "end-to-end" approach, spanning the entire life-cycle of multi-cloud management, the emma platform empowers organizations to streamline operations, optimize costs, enhance connectivity, and enforce governance across their multi-cloud deployments.

All-in-One Solution

Unlike traditional solutions that focus on specific aspects of cloud management, the emma platform offers a unified approach by integrating cloud management, cost management, networking, and governance capabilities into a single, powerful platform.

This eliminates the need for organizations to juggle multiple disjointed tools, resulting in improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings.

By embracing the emma platform, businesses can unlock the true potential of multi-cloud strategies, drive innovation, and gain a decisive advantage in the rapidly evolving business landscape.

Seamless integration with cloud providers

The cloud-agnostic architecture of the emma allows it to seamlessly integrate with major public and private cloud providers, such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

This compatibility ensures that organizations can manage their applications and infrastructure regardless of where they are hosted, leveraging the best features and services offered by each provider without being locked into a single platform.

Moreover, the integration facilitates the adoption of new cloud technologies and services, enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

About emma

emma, an acronym for "enterprise multi-cloud management application," was established as a start-up in Luxembourg with a vision that cloud resources should be a commodity, easy to access just as electricity, or the internet. That's why we're creating the world's first end-to-end, no-code cloud management platform that enables organizations to unlock all benefits of multi-cloud without its complexity.

Early 2023, emma secured investment from leading venture capital firms RTP Global, AltaIR Capital, and CircleRock Capital, which will enable us to achieve exponential growth in the coming years.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-the-cloud-emmas-seamless-multi-cloud-management-for-a-cloud-agnostic-future-301847716.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza multi cloud management platform that cloud computing gestione
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza