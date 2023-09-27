Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 07:42
comunicato stampa

Bitsight Named an Overall Leader in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report for Attack Surface Management

27 settembre 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bitsight also identified as a Product Leader, Innovation Leader and Market Leader

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight, a leader in managing and monitoring cyber risk, today announced it has been positioned by KuppingerCole Analysts AG as an Overall Leader in the 2023 Leadership Compass for Attack Surface Management report. The report—which provides an overview and comparison of relevant vendors in defined segments—also identified Bitsight as a leader in several other categories, including Product Leader, Innovation Leader and Market Leader.

Organizations' attack surfaces are expanding rapidly with the adoption of cloud and IoT technologies, the move to remote or hybrid workforce, and a growing supply chain of digital vendors. As a result, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) has emerged as a critical capability for organizations to maintain visibility into their expanding digital footprint, find and prioritize areas of exposure, and thereby reduce cyber risk. The report recognizes how Bitsight's robust EASM capabilities empower security leaders to measure, mitigate and reduce exposure across their own infrastructure and their supply chain–proactively and at scale.

"We are honored to be recognized across so many categories in the Leadership Compass for Attack Surface Management. Our aim is to provide our customers with unparalleled visibility into their extended attack surface, which includes their own assets, as well as their supply chain," said Greg Keshian, Bitsight SVP and GM. "Digital transformation initiatives have created ever-expanding attack surfaces, and blurred boundaries between companies and their supply chains. This extended attack surface is an attractive target for attackers, and needs to be continuously monitored and managed.  Bitsight's capabilities for asset discovery, asset mapping and vulnerability detection combined with a prioritization framework for addressing exposure issues allows our customers to maintain visibility into their attack surface and take action in the most impactful areas. Proactivity in this area allows them to reduce their overall cyber risk."

KuppingerCole's report analysts Osman Celik and John Tolbert wrote, "The combination of asset management, ASM, and third-party risk management make Bitsight an attractive offering for organizations looking for consolidated solutions in the market."

To learn more about how organizations can utilize Bitsight to discover, monitor, remediate and respond to vulnerabilities within their attack surface to limit their overall exposure, and to dive deeper into Bitsight's performance in the KuppingerCole 2023 Leadership Compass for Attack Surface Management report, click here.

About KuppingerColeKuppingerCole is a global industry analyst firm specializing in identity and access management, governance, fraud, risk and cybersecurity. This year's KuppingerCole Leadership Compass evaluated 20 vendors in the Attack Surface Management category to help security leaders identify and select solutions that will have the greatest impact on their cybersecurity programs.

About BitsightBitsight is a global cyber risk management leader transforming how organizations manage exposure, performance, and risk for themselves and their third parties. Companies rely on Bitsight to prioritize their cybersecurity investments, build greater trust within their ecosystem, and reduce their chances of financial loss. Built on over a decade of market-leading innovation, its integrated solutions deliver value across enterprise security performance, digital supply chains, cyber insurance and data analysis.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222489/Bitsight_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitsight-named-an-overall-leader-in-2023-kuppingercole-leadership-compass-report-for-attack-surface-management-301939712.html

