Venerdì 24 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:58
12:57 Imprese, Acampora: "Da 10 anni vediamo valore economia spaziale e del mare"

12:54 Giacomoni (Consap): "Assicurare agli italiani un futuro migliore"

12:51 Black Friday, Alba Parietti: "Lo ignoro, odio la ressa e lo shopping on line"

12:49 Il Natale di re Carlo fra l'incudine dei figli e il martello di Camilla

12:48 Confindustria Nautica: in Ddl il fondo per la rottamazione dei motori marini, misura attesa

12:38 Rottamazione quater, scadenza seconda rata il 30 novembre: come pagare

12:38 Roma, uomo nudo fa irruzione in un palazzo e semina panico al Pigneto

12:28 Ascolti tv, Un professore 2 vince prima serata. 'Effetto' Morgan su X Factor

12:14 Immigrazione, un anno boom in Rete. Poco centrosinistra, più critiche da estrema destra

12:13 Polmoniti nei bambini in Cina, Pechino rassicura: "Causate da patogeni noti"

12:04 Spazio, Urso: "Nei prossimi mesi collegato su mare, spazio e Ia"

12:02 Cortellesi, film 'bocciato' da commissione nominata da Franceschini

Black Friday: Safe Online Shopping with VPN Proxy Master

24 novembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN Proxy Master, a privacy security tool that reroutes online traffic through a tunnel with AES 256-bit encryption to mask online identities while hiding IP addresses, is protecting online shoppers everywhere as Black Friday quickly approaches.

Online shopping has reshaped the international retail landscape, providing shoppers with access to brands around the world. While that kind of access is advantageous to shoppers, it also presents cybersecurity threats and challenges through privacy leakage, transaction traps, and identity theft.

VPN Proxy Master is securing online transactions this holiday season while also offering a VPN discount on Black Friday: 59% off + an extra three months free on a 12-month VPN Plan.

"VPN Proxy Master is the most efficient way to hide IP addresses and encrypt internet tunnels so online shoppers don't have to worry about their personal information, identification, and credit card passwords being stolen," said a spokesperson from VPN Proxy Master.

VPN Proxy Master's AES 256-bit encryption is the strongest standard used by the government, protecting information while securing data under a bank-grade encryption layer wherever the user currently resides. Using VPN Proxy Master's services also helps users avoid DNS leaks, giving full protection against DDoS attacks.

Additionally, VPN Proxy Master operates with a strict no-logs policy. This means that online activity is never tracked, nor is information collected. Users are therefore able to use public WiFi, at cafes or in hotels, without having their intel stollen by internet hackers. The tool also includes an auto kill switch, designed to kill access to the internet in case any change is detected in connection status.

"We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if VPN Proxy Master does not meet users' needs," said the spokesperson. "Consider checking out our Black Friday deal, now available."

With VPN Proxy Master, users can login to up to 6 devices simultaneously, whether it's a smartphone, computer, or tablet. Access 6000+ secure VPN services in 50 countries. From hacking data and advertising manipulation, to malware and phishing attacks, as well as ISP tracking and online credential theft, VPN Proxy Master provides comprehensive protection.

As more people than ever before plan to online shop for the upcoming holiday season, consider protecting your sensitive financial information.

To purchase a VPN plan or to learn more about VPN Proxy Master, visit: https://vpnproxymaster.com/pricing?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=BlackFriday2023&utm_term=vpn&utm_content=discount 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284859/VPN_Proxy_Master_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/black-friday-safe-online-shopping-with-vpn-proxy-master-301997115.html

