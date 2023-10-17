Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:26
comunicato stampa

BlackBerry Announces Innovations in Secure Communications for Governments

16 ottobre 2023 | 20.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BlackBerry SecuSUITE to add Quantum Security

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced new advanced features for BlackBerry SecuSUITE® for Government, the company's secure voice and text communications software.

SecuSUITE is used by over twenty governments today to protect them from electronic eavesdropping for unclassified through secret communications. The technology is backed by some of the most stringent security accreditations including from NATO's Communications and Information Agency (NCI) and the United States National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP).

The new features, being made generally available by the end of the year, include:

Furthermore, next year, quantum resistant cryptography for key exchanges will be added to BlackBerry SecuSUITE.

"We live in a world where government communications are at a growing risk of being intercepted and we must constantly adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape," said Christoph Erdmann, SVP Secusmart at BlackBerry. "We are always innovating so that our products meet and exceed the needs and standards of government entities, to do our part in protecting national security. These advances in BlackBerry SecuSUITE bring new security and user experience value to end users and administrators."

"SecuSUITE is instrumental in our organization's move away from consumer-grade applications," said Ludwig Seidl, CEO of ICSL. "BlackBerry knows what we need in a platform, often before even we do. Thanks to them, we have been able to secure new customers across a number of countries this year."

"SecuSUITE is a key differentiator for our customers," said Adrian Silva, Globlue CEO. "Its many certifications and advanced cryptography capabilities give us and our customers peace of mind that their communications are secure."

For more information register for BlackBerry Summit, taking place on October 17 in New York, where leaders from government, enterprise and BlackBerry will reveal the future of IoT, IT and Cybersecurity and showcase the latest BlackBerry innovations.

About BlackBerryBlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:BlackBerry Media Relations+1 (519) 597-7273mediarelations@blackberry.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726868/BlackBerry_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blackberry-announces-innovations-in-secure-communications-for-governments-301957524.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
