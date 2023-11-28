Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

BlackBerry Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report Shows 70 Percent Increase in Novel Malware Attacks

28 novembre 2023 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

High-stakes financial services and healthcare sectors the top targeted industries

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released its latest Quarterly Global Threat Intelligence Report, revealing a 70 percent increase in new malware encountered by BlackBerry's AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. At 26 cyberattacks per minute, this highlights a diversification of tools and attacks by threat actors and as they target high-stakes or financially lucrative industries.

"Malicious actors are working harder than ever to expand their range and volume of cyberattacks," said Ismael Valenzuela, Vice President of Threat Research and Intelligence, BlackBerry. "The intensifying number of novel attacks targeting nations and industries demonstrates the impact of the macroeconomic climate on cybersecurity. However, while threats are increasing in number and diversity, so is our ability to defend against them with advanced technologies that predict and prevent attacks."

Highlights from the latest BlackBerry Global Threat Intelligence Report, covering the three-month period of June-August, include:

Download a copy of BlackBerry's Global Threat Intelligence Report at BlackBerry.com, and register to attend our Global Threat Intelligence Report Deep Dive webinar on December 6th to discover more.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:BlackBerry Media Relations+1 (519) 597-7273mediarelations@BlackBerry. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/726868/BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blackberry-quarterly-global-threat-intelligence-report-shows-70-percent-increase-in-novel-malware-attacks-301998525.html

