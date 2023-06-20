Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

BOOST CAPITAL PARTNERS LAUNCHES A NEW USER EXPERIENCE FOCUSED VENTURE CAPITAL FIRM

20 giugno 2023 | 06.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Capital Partners is excited to announce the launch of its first fund to support founders who are building exceptional user experiences to solve real-life problems.

 

Based in London and having successfully completed its first close of $30M, the fund is led by a team with a collective experience of over 25 years in the digital consumer and gaming industries. Boost Capital Partners is founded by Alvaro Alvarez del Rio, a seasoned investor in the consumer space who has backed around 100 companies at or before seed stage including Deliveroo, Supercell, Hutch Games and Tenor. The partners in the team, Ignacio Monereo and Pablo Morenes, have also held leadership positions at companies including Google, Meta and Blackstone.

Boost Capital Partners invests in pre-seed and seed companies with initial ticket sizes of up to $750,000 and follow-on capabilities. It targets a broad range of sectors of the real economy where the user experience can be significantly improved, including health, wellness, education, sustainability, entertainment and finance. It has already backed 7 companies in geographies across Europe and Latin America.

Boost firmly believes that outstanding user experiences lie at the heart of a successful digital business and they can be used to positively impact people's lives (read its manifesto). It also believes that extraordinary technology founders in any industry should not be hampered in their efforts to build category-defining products by a lack of expertise in the mechanics that define user behaviour. That is why its support extends beyond just financial investment as it aims to provide guidance on critical aspects in the growth of a company including user acquisition, engagement and revenue generation.

The team at Boost Capital Partners looks forward to working with the next generation of dreamers in the software industry to create intuitive solutions to the hardest real-life challenges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104195/Boost_team.jpg

Contact: info@boostcp.vc

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boost-capital-partners-launches-a-new-user-experience-focused-venture-capital-firm-301854231.html

