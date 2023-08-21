Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:55
comunicato stampa

Brighter Days Await. TCL Will Unveil the Latest Mini LED Technology and Flagship Product Line Up in August

21 agosto 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Watch on August 29th at 14:00 CEST on YouTube (@TCL Electronics).

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the Global top 2 TV brand[1] and a leading consumer electronics company, will unveil its brand-new flagship products and innovations during its 2023 Global Product Launch which will be live on YouTube on August 29th, 14:00 CEST. 

TCL will be sharing its most memorable moments in 2023, latest QD-Mini LED technology first introduced to the market and showcase its new flagship XL home theater products, smart home appliances, the upcoming range of NXTPAPER devices and other innovations.

Details are as follows:

Online 2023 TCL Global Flagship Product LaunchDate: August 29th, 2023Time: 14:00 CEST or GMT+2Livestream: @TCLElectronics on YouTube To discover more, visit www.tcl.com and follow us on TCL social media channels.

Twitter: @TCL_GlobalFacebook:  @TCLElectronicsGlobal and @TCLMobileInstagram: tclelectronicsYouTube: TCL Electronics and TCL Mobile

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] OMDIA 2022

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182334/2023_TCL_Global_Flagship_Product_Launch.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brighter-days-await-tcl-will-unveil-the-latest-mini-led-technology-and-flagship-product-line-up-in-august-301897712.html

© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza