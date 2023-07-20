Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:37 Ricerca, Laura Sadori eletta nuova presidente Inqua

17:37 "Palpata breve non è reato", Procura di Roma impugna la sentenza

17:28 Mondiali femminili 2023, calendario e dove si gioca: i gironi

17:26 Esg, come comunicano le aziende via social? A giugno in luce Cdp, Enel e Hera

17:00 Caldo record, governo valuta smart working d'emergenza

16:51 Russia, procura chiede 20 anni di carcere per Navalny

16:26 Blanco stasera in concerto a San Siro: anticipazioni show e scaletta

16:14 Pnrr, c'è l'accordo. Governo: "Tutti i 35 miliardi terza e quarta rata entro il 2023"

15:54 Innovazione, startup e Pmi in Ict continuano a crescere, 11.253 imprese (+0,12%)

15:34 Incidente sul lavoro nel Leccese, operaio muore schiacciato da camion

14:36 Enna, spara e uccide l'ex moglie per strada: 70enne sotto interrogatorio

14:07 Ucraina, Usa: "Russia potrebbe prendere di mira navi civili nel Mar Nero"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Build Smart. Go Elite! GIGABYTE AORUS ELITE graphics cards and motherboards elevate the PC gaming experience to elite levels

20 luglio 2023 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, its AORUS ELITE series motherboards have long been the go-to choice for PC gamers and enthusiasts seeking exceptional value to elevate their gaming experience to the next level. Expanding on the immense success of the AORUS ELITE products, GIGABYTE now introduces the AORUS ELITE series graphics cards, featuring the same distinguished design concept with class-leading performance. These latest additions include the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4060, ensuring gamers can enjoy a seamless gaming experience across their entire system.

For those seeking premium gaming-focused PC hardware that provides a perfect blend of performance, style, and great value, the AORUS ELITE products are where gamers want to start. Upholding the legacy of best-in-class quality, the AORUS ELITE products are packed with advanced features as one will find on the flagship counterparts. Thanks to meticulous pre-tuning of both the hardware and software, the AORUS ELITE products deliver optimized performance straight out of the box. With cherry-picked GPU cores for higher, more stable boost clocks, gamers can dive into their favorite titles, knowing that their systems are operating at peak performance without manual adjustments.

The AORUS ELITE products are also designed with builders in mind, offering unmatched flexibility and DIY-friendly innovations. Innovative features like M.2 and PCIe EZ-Latch designs on AORUS ELITE motherboards simplify the PC-building process, allowing users to effortlessly create their dream gaming setups. The AORUS ELITE products also boast a stylish design that adds a touch of sophistication to any gaming rig. The exclusive RGB Halo on AORUS ELITE graphics cards create unique lighting effects with rotating fans, allowing gamers to personalize their setups and make them one-of-a-kind.

Build your PC in a smart way and elevate the gaming experience to elite levels by visiting the official website at https://bit.ly/GO_ELITE_2023 to learn more about AORUS ELITE products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155248/AORUS_GOELITE_KV_1280x720.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/build-smart-go-elite-gigabyte-aorus-elite-graphics-cards-and-motherboards-elevate-the-pc-gaming-experience-to-elite-levels-301879411.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza latest additions AORUS ELITE gigabyte now introduces
Vedi anche
News to go
Patrick Zaki è libero, rilasciato dopo grazia concessa da al-Sisi
News to go
Maltempo in Veneto, grandine e temporali: 110 feriti
News to go
Incendio aeroporto Catania, Crosetto concede uso scalo Sigonella
News to go
Offrono a Fabrizio Corona file riservati su cattura di Messina Denaro: arrestati
News to go
Patrick Zaki atteso in Italia
News to go
Auto, mercato corre in Europa: +17,6% nel primo semestre 2023
News to go
Da Antitrust istruttoria su biglietti Colosseo
News to go
Germania e caldo, governo pensa seriamente di introdurre la siesta
News to go
Patrick Zaki graziato dal presidente Al Sisi
News to go
Concorso esterno, Nordio: "La riforma non è in programma"
News to go
Lavoratrici svantaggiate, la richiesta della Corte dei Conti
News to go
Gb approva legge che contrasta immigrazione illegale e sbarchi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza