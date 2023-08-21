Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 19:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:33 Miguel Bosé rapinato da un commando armato in casa sua

18:51 Il trittico musicale al Teatro Antico di Taormina

18:50 Migranti, fonti governo: da comuni accuse false, tavolo con sindaci non previsto

18:46 New York, coppia italiana investita sulle strisce: lei è grave

18:32 Genova, donna presa a sassate ai giardini: è gravissima

18:22 Spagna, bacia giocatrice sulla bocca: presidente federcalcio nella bufera

18:22 Extraprofitti banche, Urso: "Tassa giusta ma non va estesa ad altri settori"

18:13 Bielorussia, ambasciata Usa: "Americani lascino subito il Paese"

18:06 Calciomercato Milan, ecco perché è sfumato Zaniolo

17:44 Scudetto 2006 Inter, Moggi: "Calciopoli? Attendo Corte Europea"

17:30 Pensioni, quanto pesa la denatalità: ecco i dati Istat

17:06 Listeria nel milkshake, 3 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Business Process Management Study 2023: More Demand For BPM In Companies Than Ever

21 agosto 2023 | 19.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Recent BPM study by the ZHAW School of Management and Law in collaboration with BOC Group reveals latest process management developments and trends.

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Business Information Technology at the ZHAW and BOC Group conducted a BPM study1 with over 300 respondents across companies of different sizes and industries, offering a comprehensive overview of the 2022 status quo in process management, its developments in the past eleven years, as well as an outlook to future trends. 

In 2011, BPM was still referred to as a "new-age management discipline". Today, at an operational level, BPM is considered to be an integral part of companies of all sizes. Study results confirm that besides classic process management goals such as optimization (70%), roughly half of the participants also associate other scenarios such as quality management, digitalization, or ICS with process management.

In terms of BPM execution, specialized process management tools or database-based graphical modelling tools, like BOC Group's BPM suite ADONIS, are increasingly being used. Biggest challenges identified in this regard are the lack of resources and qualified personnel (67%), as well as low BPM acceptance within the company overall (48%).

Generally, it can be observed that business process management has evolved from a marginal discipline into a key, stable component of most companies. Future forecasts are also promising, with over 68% of respondents being convinced that process management will have a significantly increased or rising relevance for their companies in the future.

To get an even more comprehensive picture of the status, developments and future of BPM, interested parties can download the full BPM study for free.

1Business Process Management Study 2023, Analysis of the 2022 status quo and developments over the last 11 years in the context of BPM, A study by the Institute of Business Information Technology in cooperation with BOC Group, Authors: Tim Geppert, Björn Scheppler, Felix Meentken, Sandro Gerussi & Elke Brucker-Kley, March 2023

About BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

Contact

BOC SwitzerlandSandro GerussiBusiness Development Manager+41-52-26 03 75-0sandro.gerussi@boc-ch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984109/BOC_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza business Process management management developments management gestione
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, il Cnr: "Tutti i ghiacciai alpini sopra lo zero"
News to go
Scuola, Assoutenti: "Per corredo e libri prezzi tra +8 e +10%"
News to go
Manovra, Giorgetti: "Sarà complicata, non si potrà fare tutto"
News to go
Atp Cincinnati 2023, Djokovic batte Alcaraz e vince il torneo
News to go
Usa, uragano Hilary colpisce Los Angeles
News to go
Serie A 2023-2024, le partite di oggi
News to go
Bologna, affittacamere in centro evade fisco per oltre 600mila euro
News to go
Carburanti, Codacons: "Misure governo insufficienti per tutela tasche degli italiani"
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi non si fermano. Polemica con i sindaci
News to go
Fisco, stretta sulle partite iva "apri e chiudi"
News to go
Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo eletto presidente
News to go
Meteo, tempesta di caldo sull'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza