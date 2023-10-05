Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:52
Comunicato stampa

Bybit Announces Participation in ETHMilan, Elevating the Conversation on the Future of Web3

05 ottobre 2023 | 10.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 5 October 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is thrilled to announce its participation in ETHMilan, one of the largest Web3 conferences in the world. The dates are Oct. 5-6, 2023 and the event will convene leading minds from blockchain and decentralized finance.

Bybit is a natural fit given its support of Web3 via its own Web3 wallet and integrations with decentralized exchanges and Ethereum staking pools. For starters, Bybit will run a workshop titled "What's Behind the Next Bull Run?" with Luca Boiardi "The Crypto Gateway" and Valentina Marzioni "Ladyinfinance".

In addition to the workshop, Bybit will have a dedicated booth at the event, providing attendees with an opportunity to engage directly with the Bybit team and learn more about Bybit’s role in bringing mass adoption to Web3 via products such as the Bybit Card, and bespoke institutional services. Bybit will also organize a Twitter contest, offering fans a chance to win free tickets to ETHMilan. Moreover, exclusive VIP promotions and a user registration reward package will further enhance the overall experience for participants.

“ETHMilan presents a significant opportunity for Bybit to engage with the innovators, leaders and stakeholders who will propel the blockchain industry forward,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “By sharing our insights and fostering collaboration, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the discussions around building a more decentralized and inclusive financial system.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

