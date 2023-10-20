Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:53
Meloni, possibile visita in Israele dopo vertice al Cairo

Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, si scava nel cortile dell'ex hotel Astor

Carlo III e la passione per Star Trek, i fan degli Ufo: "Dica cosa sa"

X Factor Italia, scelti i concorrenti per i Live Show: ecco le squadre

Sondaggi politici, Meloni al top nel governo e Fratelli d'Italia al 30%

Cinema, fondi pubblici e flop in sala: ecco i registi che hanno percepito compensi milionari

Torino, 16enne investita e uccisa da un'auto mentre attraversa la strada

Incendi Messina, i roghi da Villafranca Tirrena a Milazzo

Incendi Sicilia, video incastra piromane: arrestato dipendente comunale

Caso Shibli, l'ira di Orsini: "Su scrittrice palestinese fiera Francoforte tocca il fondo"

Benzina, prezzi di oggi: è ancora discesa

Roma, perde il controllo della moto: morto 38enne

Comunicato stampa

Bybit Web3 IDO Adds Pop Social (PPT) to Its Roster, Enabling Access to the Ultimate Web3 AI Social Experience

20 ottobre 2023 | 12.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bybit Web3 IDO Adds Pop Social (PPT) to Its Roster, Enabling Access to the Ultimate Web3 AI Social Experience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 20 October 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce the launch of Pop Social on its Web3 IDO platform. Bybit users can now participate in the token sale of Pop Social (PPT), the ultimate Web3 AI social media platform, and be part of the groundbreaking community.

Pop Social aims to revolutionize the social media landscape by fostering an engaging, social experience driven by user-generated content. By democratizing content ownership and empowering the AI creator economy, Pop Social bridges the gap between conventional social media platforms and the Web3 shared social experience. Bybit is proud to support this innovative project and welcome the next billion users into the world of Web3.

"Bybit is dedicated to advancing innovation in crypto and driving global adoption of Web3," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "The launch of Pop Social on our IDO platform gives users early access to promising projects at the forefront of social media's transition to AI and blockchain technologies. Our community can now help guide emerging ventures and be part of building the future of this exciting industry."

During the Bybit IDO, a total of 500,000 PPT tokens will be allocated, representing 0.25% of the total max supply. Bybit users can purchase PPT tokens at a price of 0.1 USDT per token, making it accessible to join. To participate in the Bybit Web3 IDO, users must possess a Bybit Wallet with a minimum balance of 250 USDT (BNB Chain) and 0.1 BNB (BNB Chain). For more information, please visit here.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com 

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com 

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

