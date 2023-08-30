Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:33 Attentato don Coluccia, Procura Roma apre fascicolo per tentato omicidio

12:32 Supporto formazione e lavoro, Calderone: "E' discontinuità, ci saranno opportunità vere"

12:15 Obesità, Ia prevede quanti chili si perderanno con intervento chirurgico

11:52 Stupro Caivano, mamma vittima: "Siamo stati minacciati"

11:18 Future Hits Live 2023 a Verona, scaletta cantanti: dove vederlo in tv e streaming

11:05 Andrea Giambruno: "Mie parole strumentalizzate dai politici"

11:01 Ascolti tv, Pallavolo femminile su Rai2 stravince la serata

10:25 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, tappa di oggi Morella-Burriana: percorso, in tv e streaming

10:13 Prezzi carburanti oggi, in salita per benzina e diesel

10:04 Papa: "Il 4 ottobre pubblicherò una seconda Laudato si'"

09:47 Us Open 2023, impresa Lucia Bronzetti: batte Krejcikova e vola al secondo turno

09:26 Turbolenza su volo Delta Milano-Atlanta, 11 persone in ospedale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Comunicato stampa

Bybit’s New Launchpad 3.0: Pioneering Transparent Cryptocurrency Launches

30 agosto 2023 | 12.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 30 August 2023 - Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has unveiled a revamped launchpad where early investors can buy promising new projects at favorable prices.

Bybit Launchpad 3.0 is a pioneering token launch platform that offers investors the exclusive opportunity for early access to new and pre-listed tokens from promising projects, directly accessible on the Bybit platform. The platform is a bridge, connecting project developers with potential investors and ensuring a more streamlined and transparent token launch process.

To participate, investors commit specific amounts of Mantle (MNT) or Tether (USDT) towards each new project, resulting in the acquisition of new tokens. After the commitment period is over, the initial sums are returned. Bybit Launchpad 3.0 is open to users who have successfully completed Identity Verification Level 1 requisites and have deposited MNT or USDT into their Bybit Wallet.

For those seeking more opportunities, Bybit Launchpad 3.0 offers a chance to earn additional allocations. Users can achieve this by maintaining a higher average daily Spot trading volume, providing enhanced prospects for participating and benefiting from the launch.

“Bybit Launchpad 3.0 is bringing innovative blockchain projects to the forefront,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are providing direct access to pre-listing rounds and facilitating the acquisition of new tokens. These tokens then seamlessly transition to trading on Bybit's trading platform.”

As the first Mantle Network project to feature on the Bybit Launchpad 3.0, Cashtree is Indonesia's top mobile advertising platform. It has become one of the most reliable platforms to connect brands and advertisers with users with a user base of over 20 million.

The platform has now integrated the Cashtree Token (CTT) into its structure, using Mantle’s Layer 2 infrastructure to transition to a blockchain-based rewards system. With a focus on becoming a gateway to the crypto world, CTT will introduce users to Web3, offering loyalty programs, GameFi, and financial services.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit/

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/?rdt=51313

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Bybit’s New Launchpad 3.0 Media OutReach Cryptocurrency TheCryptoArk
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze rovinate, va risarcito anche danno morale
News to go
Ucraina, Podolyak: "Su Kiev attacco deliberato contro i civili"
News to go
In Italia sei milioni di obesi
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza