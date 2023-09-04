Bybit’sTradeGPT to Offer AI-Powered Trading Assistant

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 4 September 2023 - Bybit, one of the world’s most trusted crypto exchanges, is proud to announce the launch of TradeGPT, its AI-powered education tool. The new product was developed as part of the exchange’s mission to become the Crypto Ark of the world, offering free mentorship and financial education.

The normal ChatGPT can’t offer content based on the latest market trends and movements as it doesn’t have real-time data and was last updated in September 2021. However, ToolsGPT has access to Bybit’s market data, trading analytics, and technical analysis tools, combining the power of the AI model with the sophisticated data of Bybit’s platform.

Now Bybit users can access real-time market analysis and answers to their questions in multiple languages. In this way, TradeGPT acts as a mentor and guide to the exponential world of Web3. For example, it can offer market strategies in terms of percentage chance and also recommend the right products for the strategies being discussed.

“Our analysts and tech team created ToolsGPT to provide the financial education and mentorship that is sorely needed in our hyper-financialized world,” said Vivien Fang, head of financial products at Bybit. “Essentially, we built the tool that we all wished we had when we began our careers in financial engineering and trading. We’re proud to offer this for free as part of our mission to become the world’s Crypto Ark.”

