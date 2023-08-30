Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:33 Attentato don Coluccia, Procura Roma apre fascicolo per tentato omicidio

12:32 Supporto formazione e lavoro, Calderone: "E' discontinuità, ci saranno opportunità vere"

12:15 Obesità, Ia prevede quanti chili si perderanno con intervento chirurgico

11:52 Stupro Caivano, mamma vittima: "Siamo stati minacciati"

11:18 Future Hits Live 2023 a Verona, scaletta cantanti: dove vederlo in tv e streaming

11:05 Andrea Giambruno: "Mie parole strumentalizzate dai politici"

11:01 Ascolti tv, Pallavolo femminile su Rai2 stravince la serata

10:25 Vuelta di Spagna 2023, tappa di oggi Morella-Burriana: percorso, in tv e streaming

10:13 Prezzi carburanti oggi, in salita per benzina e diesel

10:04 Papa: "Il 4 ottobre pubblicherò una seconda Laudato si'"

09:47 Us Open 2023, impresa Lucia Bronzetti: batte Krejcikova e vola al secondo turno

09:26 Turbolenza su volo Delta Milano-Atlanta, 11 persone in ospedale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Allseated/

30 agosto 2023 | 11.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In the news release, Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth, issued 29-Aug-2023 by Allseated over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the final two paragraphs need to be removed. The complete, corrected release follows:

Allseated Raises $20 Million to Further Fuel its Rapid Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allseated has announced $20 million funding – including capital from Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity), and existing investors, Magma Ventures, Vestech Partners, NYFF, and WGG, to further scale its space visualization and collaboration platform.

The new funding will enable the fast-scaling business to propel its global expansion and continue to pioneer the international hospitality and event industries with innovative resources and product development. 

Alongside the funding, Allseated is spinning out its Meetaverse division. This includes a brand-new entity with a dedicated mission: to pioneer immersive experiences, such as virtual events and corporate environments, within an emerging market landscape.

Space, time, and flow

The global event industries have been completely transformed by the pandemic and the rise of remote communication and working with prospects, clients and partners. This includes the strategies employed by venues for selling and promoting their spaces. While "static" digital twins are a de facto standard in real estate, their use in hospitality and events require significantly more value to support the needs of venues and event planners. Allseated's virtual space and event planning technology is built upon real-time data analysis, predictive insights, and advanced simulations. Users can eliminate guesswork and usher in a new era of precision, innovation, accessibility, design, analysis, and collaboration with multiple stakeholders, all in one platform.

Allseated pioneered the transformation of digital spaces into collaborative working environments, providing real-time capabilities to bring a first-of-its-kind solution to the hospitality industry. Allseated provides an immersive virtual space that extends beyond the boundaries of its three-dimensional coordinates, creating an experience that encapsulates space, time, and dynamic flows to immerse users and customers in a rich 3D experience.

"Allseated has always been about bringing cutting-edge innovation to the hospitality market, enabling our customers to be more effective and close a lot more business, faster. The new funding will help us to continue expanding our product line from floor planning to a full collaborative space visualization platform. It will enable us to continue to grow rapidly and partner with some of the best brands in hospitality, supercharging and differentiating their business." Yaron Lipshitz, Allseated CEO, said.

San Francisco based Nfluence Partners served as financial advisor and Fenwick and West as Legal counsel.

About Allseated

Allseated is an innovative, award-winning company, leading space visualization and collaboration through immersive experiences. With 3D visualization, floor plan design tools, and virtual tours through digital twins, Allseated transforms the hospitality industry, leveraging innovation and outstanding customer service to help clients grow their businesses. Allseated offers various collaborative tools for showcasing and selling venues, designing detailed floor plans to scale, and providing comprehensive analytics. The Allseated experience simultaneously increases sales and marketing opportunities and improves operational efficiency.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allseated-raises-20-million-to-further-fuel-its-rapid-growth-301910146.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza news release over PR Newswire corrected release follows release
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze rovinate, va risarcito anche danno morale
News to go
Ucraina, Podolyak: "Su Kiev attacco deliberato contro i civili"
News to go
In Italia sei milioni di obesi
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza