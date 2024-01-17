Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:56
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

CACTUS and Elsevier join hands to bring 19M+ Elsevier research abstracts to researchers' mobile devices

17 gennaio 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a science communication and technology company, has partnered with Elsevier, a leading global scientific publisher, to make over 19 million research article abstracts by the publisher available on R Discovery. This collaboration will allow the global research community to access all of Elsevier's high-quality content in one place via R Discovery, the highest-rated research discovery and reading app.

This content partnership between CACTUS and Elsevier represents a significant milestone, furthering the shared mission of making research more accessible to people around the world. The integration of Elsevier's research content will significantly enhance R Discovery's extensive research database of more than 115 million research articles, including 40 million open access articles, across 9.5 million topics and over 32,000 journals. This makes R Discovery the only mobile app to host Elsevier's high-impact content in one place for anyone who wants to discover and read quality research.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Cactus Communications said, "At CACTUS, we are deeply committed to accelerating the research discovery journey for scholars globally through R Discovery. The partnership with Elsevier reflects our continued dedication to provide a robust, user-friendly platform that significantly enhances researchers' access to knowledge, thereby advancing their research journey."

R Discovery is giving its more than 2.5 million users worldwide a competitive advantage by empowering them to stay updated on the go. By offering a mobile-first solution to find and consume Elsevier's vast repository of high-quality content, R Discovery further simplifies and democratizes access to research.

For more information on Cactus Communications, please visit https://cactusglobal.com/

For more information on Elsevier, please visit https://www.elsevier.com/en-in

Media Contact: Nidhi AminCactus Communications (CACTUS)Email: nidhi.amin@cactusglobal.com newsroom@cactusglobal.com  Phone: +1-267-332-0051

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320317/CACTUS_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cactus-and-elsevier-join-hands-to-bring-19m-elsevier-research-abstracts-to-researchers-mobile-devices-302036722.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reading app. search discovery Elsevier join hands ricerca automatica
Vedi anche
News to go
Treccani, 'underdog' e 'armocromista' tra le nuove parole
News to go
Sanità e viaggi della speranza, la fuga al Nord per curarsi vale 4,25 miliardi
News to go
A Paola Cortellesi la Lupa Capitolina
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Può avere la meglio"
News to go
Napoli, 12 arresti per droga nel rione Sanità
News to go
Israele-Hamas, "oltre 24mila morti da inizio guerra nella Striscia di Gaza"
News to go
Mourinho non è più l'allenatore della Roma
News to go
Usa, Trump vince caucus Iowa
News to go
Oxfam: dal 2020 i 5 uomini più ricchi al mondo hanno più che raddoppiato le proprie fortune
News to go
Meteo, in arrivo pioggia e aria artica: le previsioni
News to go
Caso Ferragni, gli influencer: "Sì alle regole ma non siamo editori"
News to go
Ia, l'impatto sui posti di lavoro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza