Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

CCELL® Shines with HeRo, EVO Max, and Other New Releases at MJBizCon 2023

01 dicembre 2023 | 14.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, showcased its latest heating technologies and hardware products at MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The HeRo Heating Element: Custom-Built for Rosin

Joining the company's family of advanced heating technologies, the CCELL HeRo heating element made its debut at the show. Incorporating cutting-edge technical features such as THC and terpene partitioned atomization, two oil pathways, and an isolated airway for ultimate safety and cleanliness, this new element is dedicated to bringing out the full flavor profiles of Rosin extracts and delivering superior highs that consumers truly enjoy.

As the first product built with HeRo heating technology, the 0.5ml Rosin Bar all-in-one device was highlighted at the show and tested out by members of the industry at CCELL's exclusive afterparty along with the company's other new releases.  

EVO Max: Unlocking True Liquid Diamond Compatibility

The company also unveiled its EVO Max heating element, its first heating technology designed for use with liquid diamonds. The innovation focuses on compatibility with liquid diamonds and live resins, providing unmatched flavors and eliminating clogging and burning issues experienced with other products on the market.

Built within the 0.5ml/1ml M6T-EVO Max and TH2-EVO Max cartridges, as well as the 1ml Voca LD all-in-one devices, this technology presents wide-ranging compatibility with various hardware styles, catering to the preferences of diverse audiences.

The Fino 510 Battery: Style, Extensive Voltage Adjustability, and Serious Power

Fino was the company's latest 510 battery product on display, following the launches of Sandwave and Go Stik earlier this year. This new model allows for extended power on the go with its detachable, 1000mAh power dock, capable of providing over five full charges for its 190mAh mini vape battery contained within. Fino also offers eight variable voltage settings, a 10-second preheat function, intuitive LED indicator lights, and a stylish leather case, providing a premium, customizable vaping experience for beginners and connoisseurs alike.

Large-Capacity AIO Line Introductions

Also showcased at the CCELL booth were six large-capacity all-in-one devices featuring oil volume options ranging from 1.5ml-3ml. These AIOs include features such as 10-second preheat functionality, variable voltage, dual air vents, lockability, and more, providing an intuitive and hassle-free vaping experience for all to enjoy.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capabilities, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

Learn more about CCELL® at  www.ccell.com as well as on  LinkedIn,  Instagram,  Facebook,  Twitter, and  YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290468/CCELL_at_MJBizCon_2023.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265752/4433709/CCELL_Logo_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ccell-shines-with-hero-evo-max-and-other-new-releases-at-mjbizcon-2023-302003292.html

