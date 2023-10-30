Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Malgioglio furioso con il 'Cocktail d'amore' di Mahmood: "Copione! Che caduta di stile!"

16:41 Riforme, testo Casellati su premierato incassa via libera maggioranza: venerdì in Cdm

16:39 Acea, Palermo: "Costante impegno per soluzioni all'avanguardia"

16:35 Israele attacca Gaza tra operazioni segrete e incubo 'Fallujah': cosa sappiamo

16:17 Fiorello 'minaccia' Mentana: "Se Fagnani passa da Rai al Nove gli buco le ruote all'auto"

16:05 Blocco linee Napoli-Roma e Nettuno-Roma, cosa è successo

16:05 Pnrr, Bonomi: "Abbiamo spostato oltre 18 mld investimenti, quest’anno valeva un punto di Pil"

16:04 Simona Izzo: "Non si dica che danneggio mio marito a 'Ballando'"

15:35 Mare Fuori 4, i primi due episodi: trama e spoiler

14:37 Torna dalle vacanze e trova la sua casa demolita: "Hanno sbagliato indirizzo"

14:31 Manovra 2024, accordo in maggioranza: testo alle Camere senza emendamenti

14:09 Israele, Hamas diffonde video di 3 ostaggi. Netanyahu: "Crudele propaganda psicologica"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi - Rustic Architecture

30 ottobre 2023 | 12.38
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Countless acres of lotus fields burst into full bloom. China boasts over 6,000 traditional ancient villages, with Jiangxi alone hosting over 400 of them, a testament to the tireless dedication of generations of village custodians. Villages, akin to fireflies in a lotus-filled night, illuminate the landscape with their light, life, histories, and legendary stories, giving birth to civilizations and cities.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260693/video.mp4

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-enamored-by-jiangxi---rustic-architecture-301971288.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Turismo Turismo full bloom boasts over over Jiangxi
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"
News to go
Iran, morta Armita Geravand: la 16enne aggredita perché senza velo
News to go
Israele, Netanyahu: "Guerra lunga, il bene vincerà"
News to go
Lampedusa, continuano gli sbarchi: 340 migranti arrivati nella notte
News to go
Imprese, assicurazione obbligatoria contro rischi da catastrofi naturali
News to go
Sesso e giovani, approccio sempre più precoce e comportamenti a rischio
News to go
Meteo rallenta gli acquisti invernali, chiesto spostamento saldi
News to go
Bologna, piazza chiusa per messa in sicurezza Torre Garisenda
News to go
Sbarco migranti Selinunte, almeno 5 morti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza