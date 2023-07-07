Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 07 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:04 Russia e il mistero Prigozhin. Nyt: "Ha sosia per nascondere suoi movimenti"

16:03 Fiorello e Viva Rai2, Sergio: "Rai vuole continuare"

15:52 Miss Italia: morta a 98 anni Isabella Verney, fu la prima reginetta del Paese

15:50 Lite per la mascherina, Popolizio accusato di lesioni risarcisce la vittima

15:49 Wimbledon 2023, Musetti eliminato al terzo turno del tabellone maschile

15:42 Salvini e Meloni saldi in cima alla top dei politici più attivi sui social

15:34 Nato, Italia 24esima per spesa difesa: non arriva a 2% Pil

15:28 Wimbledon 2023, Berrettini al terzo turno del tabellone maschile

15:09 Open Arms, processo Salvini: Richard Gere sarà sentito come teste

14:55 Juve fuori da Conference League? Quando arriva decisione Uefa

14:51 F1 Gp Gran Bretagna, Verstappen leader in prime prove libere Silverstone

14:40 Covid Italia oggi, 3.731 casi e 38 morti: bollettino ultima settimana

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi inspects laboratories, corporation in Nanjing

07 luglio 2023 | 14.47
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected Nanjing, the provincial capital of Jiangsu in east China, on Thursday afternoon.

He visited the Purple Mountain Laboratories and the Nari Group Corporation to learn about the progress in advancing major sci-tech breakthroughs, developing advanced manufacturing clusters, and promoting high-quality development.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=frRjDarqxvA

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-xi-inspects-laboratories-corporation-in-nanjing-301872003.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro inspected Nanjing corporation in Nanjing Nanchino east China
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, incendio in Rsa: 6 morti e 80 feriti
News to go
Morto Arnaldo Forlani, storico leader Dc
News to go
Pnrr, stop agli asili nido: Ue vuole solo nuove costruzioni
News to go
'Comuni Ricicloni' in aumento nel 2022
News to go
Borse europee in allerta, occhi puntati su avvio stagione trimestrali
News to go
Allarme Oms: 50% popolazione mondiale sarà miope entro il 2050
News to go
Berlusconi, aperto il testamento: ecco a chi spetta l’eredità
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie del 6 luglio sulla guerra
News to go
Energia, Pichetto: "Mettiamo al minimo le centrali a carbone"
News to go
Saldi estivi al via da oggi, sei italiani su 10 pronti a fare acquisti
News to go
Dal weekend torna il caldo in tutta Italia
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza