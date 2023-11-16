Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:30 Comunicazione Italiana: salute e sicurezza al centro del Forum risorse umane

16:24 Giulia Cecchettin, oggi era il giorno della laurea. Prof: "Spero raggiunga presto questo traguardo"

16:09 Yara Gambirasio, difesa Bossetti ricorre contro 'caos' analisi leggings e Dna: parola a Cassazione

16:07 Food, Sirelli a presentazione '#CallipoMuchLove': "Mie opere nascono con pezzi di recupero"

16:04 Food, Callipo: "Ecco '#CallipoMuchLove', idee regalo tra artistico e sociale"

15:19 Violenza su donne, #Sempre25novembre: continua l'impegno di Sorgenia

15:16 Energia: Piredda (Eni): "Umiltà e ambizione per obiettivi sostenibilità con Africa"

15:13 Africa, Eni e Luiss lanciano primo network su transizione energetica continente

15:12 Menù del Titanic venduto a quasi 100mila euro: ecco cosa mangiarono

15:05 Scontro su carne coltivata, Magi: "Io e Della Vedova aggrediti da presidente Coldiretti" - Video

14:49 Auto, Arzà (Assogasliquidi): "Gpl conviene ai cittadini e all’ambiente"

14:41 Calciatori laureati, Stendardo: "Nessuno ti porta via la cultura, il campo invece è a tempo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Celgard and Senior Settle Their Global Litigations

16 novembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celgard, LLC (Celgard), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, (Polypore) settled its litigations against Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co. Ltd.  (Senior China) and several United States defendants in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and against Senior China in the United Kingdom (UK), and Senior China's litigations against Celgard. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

In the public California District Court and UK litigation filings:

Celgard voluntarily dismissed all claims against the Senior defendants asserted in its Sixth Amended Complaint in the California District Court. Also, the Senior defendants voluntarily dismissed all counterclaims against Celgard and Polypore.

Celgard also dismissed its UK litigation against Senior China.

Earlier, Celgard announced the successful outcome of the Targray (See Release), MTI (See Release) and Farasis cases (See Release). Celgard will continue to protect its intellectual property (IP) regarding coated and uncoated separators for lithium-ion batteries and proprietary technology and safeguard its assets and customers.

About Celgard and Polypore

Celgard specializes in solvent-free, coated and uncoated dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology is important to the performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other specialty applications.

Celgard, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Company.

Polypore is a global company with facilities in nine countries specializing in microporous membranes used in electric and nonelectric vehicles, energy storage systems and specialty applications. Visit www.celgard.com and www.polypore.com.     

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278119/Celgard_LLC_settles_litigation.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881744/4407429/Celgard_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celgard-and-senior-settle-their-global-litigations-301990641.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Energia Energia Politica_E_PA several United States senior China's litigations The terms of the settlement are confidential Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa-Cina, incontro Biden-Xi: come è andata
News to go
Antitrust avvia indagine su prezzi trasporto aereo per Sicilia e Sardegna
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, a 5 giorni scomparsa ancora nessuna traccia
News to go
Inflazione, Istat rivede al ribasso le stime per ottobre
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Meloni a Erdogan: "Lavorare a de-escalation del conflitto"
News to go
Obbligo catene invernali 2023, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Camorra, maxi sequestro di beni al boss Giuseppe Setola
News to go
Via libera da Parlamento Ue a nuove norme contro pedopornografia on line
Ciriani e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento - Video
News to go
Antitrust: sanzioni per oltre 15 milioni a società energetiche
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Siracusa, cellulari e droga portati in carcere con i droni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza