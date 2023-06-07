Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Celgard Takes Another Step in Energy Storage Growth as It Forms Strategic Alliance with Lithion Battery for Next-generation Battery Cells

07 giugno 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celgard, LLC (Celgard), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP (Polypore), is pleased to announce a newly formed strategic alliance with Lithion Battery, Inc. (Lithion), whereby the two companies will undertake joint development of battery separators for next generation lithium-ion cells with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material. Through this collaborative effort, the companies will meet the ever-growing demand of supplying consistent power to those in need with energy storage systems (ESS) for uses such as micro-grid power applications. The cells could also be deployed in medical tools and military and industrial markets, where Celgard has been providing separator solutions for decades.

Through the agreement, Celgard will provide 100% of a long-term supply of lithium-ion battery separators to Lithion for use in their factories in Henderson, Nevada as well as their future 7GWh Gigafactory to be commissioned by 2026, primarily for ESS applications. Celgard will have the first opportunity to supply next-generation battery separator solutions to Lithion for all new battery developments.

Stefan Reinartz, Celgard's vice president of lithium-ion electric drive vehicle (EDV) and energy storage systems (ESS) business, said: "We look forward to further advancing Celgard® dry-process battery separator technology alongside Lithion with the end goal of providing safe and reliable solutions for ESS."

Celgard's parent company, Asahi Kasei, may also support Lithion's cell manufacturing requirements and will explore opportunities to leverage its diversified international manufacturing base to support the global LFP supply chain needs for plastics and thermal retardant materials.

About Celgard and Polypore

Celgard specializes in solvent-free, coated and uncoated, dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology is important to the performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other applications.

Celgard, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Company.

Polypore is a global company with facilities in nine countries specializing in microporous membranes used in electric and nonelectric vehicles, energy storage systems and specialty applications. Visit www.celgard.com and www.polypore.com.

About Lithion Battery

Lithion is a vertically integrated manufacturer of primary & secondary battery cells, rechargeable & non-rechargeable battery packs and battery modules.

They have two 80,000 square foot facilities, with one operating as a fully automated production line dedicated to cell and battery pack assembly, located in Henderson, Nevada.

Lithion works closely with OEM and end users to provide custom, power solutions for critical applications where reliability is paramount. They offer a full range of in-house engineering, design, and testing capabilities - providing one-stop, comprehensive energy & power solutions. Visit www.lithionbattery.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093050/Celgard_PR_Image_Lithion_Alliance_ESS_v2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881744/Celgard_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celgard-takes-another-step-in-energy-storage-growth-as-it-forms-strategic-alliance-with-lithion-battery-for-next-generation-battery-cells-301842672.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Energia Energia ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Celgard Takes Another Step industrial markets companies will meet compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza