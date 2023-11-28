Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:47
Cellebrite Showcases Innovations in Digital Intelligence at Milipol 2023

28 novembre 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Cellebrite demonstrates how agencies can increase productivity of digital investigations by making them smarter, more efficient and defensible

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel and PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, continued its commitment to accelerating justice around the globe with a leading presence at Milipol, the preeminent global law enforcement and homeland security event held November 14-17, 2023 in Paris.

In addition to serving as one of the show’s sponsors, Cellebrite’s senior leadership, sales and service teams engaged with law enforcement professionals from more than 100 countries to discuss industry best practices and showcase recent innovations and emerging digital solutions. Highlights of Cellebrite’s show presence include:

“Milipol is a can’t-miss opportunity for our team to nurture relationships with a diverse range of law enforcement professionals from all corners of the globe,” said Ori Nurick, EVP Portfolio Strategy of Cellebrite. “By meeting with our current customers and meeting new prospects who are considering adopting digital intelligence into their workflows, we are actively delivering on our mission to accelerate justice in the global community.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes.

Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cellebrite DI Ltd USA Vienna CLBT IL0011794802 http//cellebrite.com Regan Durkin US Telecommunications Mobile Telecommunications Cellebrite Digital Forensics Digital Intelligence Milipol more efficient at Milipol 2023 can Milipol 2023
