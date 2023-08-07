Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 07 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:56
16:51 E' morto Mario Tronti, filosofo e senatore Pds e Pd: aveva 92 anni

16:35 Strage Bologna, linea Fdi: sentenze si rispettano ma chiedere testa De Angelis è da 'comunisti'

16:30 Montagna, precipita sul Duranno dopo malore: morto escursionista

16:27 Incendi Palermo, allarme diossina: "Sensibile calo composti chimici"

16:25 "Liguria, due euro in più per condividere la pasta": la denuncia di Selvaggia Lucarelli

16:12 Strage Bologna, De Angelis: "Profonde scuse, massimo rispetto per Presidenza Repubblica"

15:52 Ameba mangia cervello, 17enne muore dopo un bagno al lago

15:51 "Sui soldi sono ebrea", non si placa bufera su frase assessora FdI Ancona. Fratoianni: "Si dimetta"

15:41 Serie C, ecco i gironi ufficiali

15:12 Inter, infortunio per Acerbi: risentimento muscolare

14:35 Calciomercato Udinese, ufficiale l'acquisto di Aké in prestito dalla Juventus

14:22 Francia, tedesco sospettato di aver segregato la moglie per 12 anni

comunicato stampa

Cellebrite Wins Five Forensic Focus 4:cast Awards, Reinforcing Standing as Digital Intelligence Leader

07 agosto 2023 | 14.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cellebrite wins across multiple categories, including DFIR Commercial Tool and DFIR Team of the Year

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, is thrilled to win five prestigious 2023 Forensic Focus 4:cast Awards.

“Cellebrite’s nominations and awards highlight our leadership and commitment to continually innovate, delivering the most effective and advanced Digital Intelligence and investigative solutions to market,” says Leeor Ben-Peretz, Cellebrite Chief Strategy Officer. “This consistent recognition validates that Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform is the dominant solution, fueled by the best leadership and R&D teams.”

Cellebrite is honored and excited to receive the following awards, emphasizing our industry prominence, product superiority and unsurpassed community engagement:

DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year: Received in recognition of the reliability and innovation of Cellebrite’s complete, end-to-end solution suite where every tool we produce speeds up and helps validate data pertaining to investigations.

DFIR Team of the Year: With acknowledgement Cellebrite as not only a vendor to the DFIR community but truly part of their team, working together side by side to promote the concept of “trust but verify”.

DFIR Blog of the Year: Received for 'Ask the Expert', a platform utilized to share our findings and insights with the community.

DFIR CTF (Capture the Flag) of the Year: Following its introduction in 2020, Cellebrite rapidly established its CTF event as industry standard for in-depth CTFs.

DFIR Social Media Influencer of the Year: Honoring Cellebrite’s Heather Mahalik—a consistent voice to the community through regular content, tips, tricks, and hints for the DFIR community. She also hosts frequent Cellebrite webinars and podcasts, including Tip Tuesdays, Fundamentals Matter, I Beg to DFIR, and our latest 'Dig For' YouTube series.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Media Victor Cooper Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com +1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations Andrew Kramer Vice President, Investor Relations investors@cellebrite.com +1 973.206.7760

