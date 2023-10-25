Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

CET Introduces Innovative Double Layer Drum Cleaning Blades

25 ottobre 2023 | 06.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Meeting the Demands of High-Resolution Printing and High-Speed Color Imaging

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CET Group, a leading innovator and compatible products manufacturer in OA imaging industry, is proud to announce a significant advancement in drum cleaning technology with the launch of its new, breakthrough Double Layer Drum Cleaning Blades. Designed to meet the evolving needs of high-resolution printing and high-speed color imaging machines, these innovative blades are set to redefine drum cleaning performance across the industry.

CET's Dedication to Innovation – Raising the Bar

CET's journey to develop Double Layer Drum Cleaning Blades began with a team of experts in polymer technologies. This dedicated team meticulously researched and developed a new manufacturing process, encompassing material analysis, formulation, and production. The result is an exceptional double-layer cleaning blade capable of delivering an impressive yield of 300,000+ pages.

Key Characteristics of CET's Double Layer Drum Cleaning Blades

Double-Layer Design: These blades feature two distinct layers—a softer, compliant layer and a firmer, more rigid layer. The softer layer contacts the drum surface and ensures effective removal of the toner particles, while the firmer layer provides critical support and stability to the blade, ensuring consistent cleaning performance over the life of the product.

Benefits That Redefine Printing Efficiency

Discover the Future of Drum Cleaning

CET's Double Layer Drum Cleaning Blades are now available, and customers can learn more about this groundbreaking product by visiting our website at www.cetgroupco.com or by contacting our sales team at sales@cegroupco.com.

About CET Group

CET Group, registered in Beijing, China in 1996, has been a driving force in the OA industry for over 27 years. Specializing in the development and manufacture of compatible spare parts and consumables, the company's dedication to innovation, product quality, and global support has earned it recognition and trust on a global scale. With an extensive network of branches and distributors, CET Group continues to shape the industry and set new standards for excellence.

