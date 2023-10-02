Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:38
CHANGING Revolutionizes Digital Authentication with Cutting-Edge Solutions and Zero Trust Architecture Certification

02 ottobre 2023 | 11.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHANGING, the Taiwan-based leading innovator in the field of digital authentication and cybersecurity, is proud to announce its breakthrough advancements in identity and device authentication solutions.

The company's pioneering approach seamlessly integrates the principles of Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) into practical applications, earning them certification from the Taiwan National Institute of Cyber Security in June 2022. This certification reaffirms CHANGING's commitment to aligning with the government's stringent zero-trust identity authentication requirements.

Fortifying IT security beyond identity

CHANGING 's holistic approach to digital authentication extends beyond identity verification, encompassing dedicated device authentication solutions designed to fortify IoT security. The company's comprehensive suite of offerings includes IoT products and solutions, cybersecurity software, multi-factor authentication, and a robust platform that secures data at the network and device layer.

The key features of CHANGING 's digital authentication solutions include:

 

In addition to their groundbreaking technology, CHANGING has established itself as a trusted partner for both the public and private sectors. The company holds a remarkable 90% market share in the financial industry, demonstrating its dedication to safeguarding sensitive financial data. Notable private sector clients, including TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), rely on CHANGING 's advanced authentication solutions to protect their critical assets.

CHANGING CEO Anderson Yang added "CHANGING utilizes certified secure chips and device software integrity checks to enhance device security and reliability, providing defense against hacker attacks. Part of our unique solution is that we offer physical isolation from device operating systems and applications, something that not every company in this space is able to do. Overall, our goal is to offer clients a safer and more secure environment."

CHANGING 's commitment to enhancing digital authentication and cybersecurity has set a new standard in the industry. With a strong focus on Zero Trust Architecture and dedicated solutions for IoT security, CHANGING is poised to continue its trajectory as an industry leader.

To learn more about CHANGING and its innovative digital authentication solutions, please visit www.changing.com.

About CHANGING

CHANGING focuses on "information security" and "identification authentication of users, transactions, and devices", with 25 years of expertise in identity authentication technology. All our solutions are developed in-house, which is our core value. We are committed to creating safer and more convenient online business processes for various industries. Through continuous innovation, we provide diverse products and services to meet customer needs. Our offerings include zero-trust digital authentication systems, Fintech security solutions, and digital transformation applications.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234204/CHANGING_IoT_security_solution_offers_comprehensive_protection_machine_identity_areas.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changing-revolutionizes-digital-authentication-with-cutting-edge-solutions-and-zero-trust-architecture-certification-301944245.html

