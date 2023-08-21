Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:47 Violenza sulle donne, Salvini: "Castrazione chimica sperimentale come dissuasione"

15:44 US Open 2023, montepremi record: come cambia ranking di Sinner

14:41 Pensioni, Giorgetti: "Nessuna riforma tiene con questa natalità"

14:29 Oppenheimer, cresce l'attesa: il film di Christopher Nolan al cinema dal 23 agosto

14:22 Sociologo: "Doppia violenza su ragazza vittima stupro"

13:34 Ucraina, Russia contro Danimarca: "Fornitura F-16 porta a escalation"

13:27 Bar, ristoranti e stabilimenti: i prezzi troppo alti alla fine si pagano

13:23 Cina, "nuovo caso di spionaggio": funzionario accusato di lavorare per la Cia

13:03 Russia, focolaio di antrace: sigillata zona in regione Voronezh al confine con Ucraina

12:54 Caldo record Italia, domani 16 città da bollino rosso

12:40 Alla scoperta del kettlebell, allenarsi con la 'palla di cannone’

12:34 Inondazioni a Mosca, due morti in tour rete fognaria: altri sei dispersi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Chati Revolutionizes Virtual and Hybrid Events with Comprehensive Event Management Platform

10 agosto 2023 | 21.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Chati is setting new standards in the online event industry with the launch of its platform, designed to enhance attendee engagement and deliver data-driven insights for virtual and hybrid events.

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chati, an industry-leading provider of comprehensive virtual and hybrid event solutions, announces the launch of its virtual event platform designed to transform how businesses, organizations, and communities engage with global audiences in virtual and hybrid environments.

Chati's platform paves the way for remarkable experiences and valuable interactions for hosts of both self-service and full-service events. Its unique blend of features including immersive content templates, customizable 3D spaces, gamification, event registration and ticketing, and integration capabilities, firmly positions Chati as a new benchmark in the online event industry for any business size or type.

A key differentiator, the platform includes an advanced analytics suite providing real-time event dashboards, attendee behavior tracking, custom reporting, and post-event analysis. This enables organizers to track event performance, optimize strategies, and measure success in an unprecedented way.

Chati incorporates breakout video chat sessions, enabling attendees to forge connections and engage in discussions. These interactive environments simulate the dynamics of in-person events, deepening the event experience and fostering a sense of community.

"Chati's mission is to redefine the virtual event experience," said Greg Cruikshank, Chati's CEO. "Our platform empowers event organizers to transcend traditional boundaries, ensuring attendees can engage, learn, and network regardless of their geographical location. The tools and features we offer are aimed to drive engagement and deliver impactful experiences."

With seamless integration technology, Chati works in harmony with popular webinar solutions, social feeds, CRM systems, and more. This compatibility allows event planners to simplify workflows, enhance attendee management, and streamline data synchronization.

Chati's platform is not just an answer to the current event climate but a response to the evolution of future events. The platform delivers exceptional experiences for virtual and hybrid events, catering to various event types and industries, including conferences, trade shows, job fairs, and expos in healthcare, education, finance, technology, and more.

To learn more about Chati and how its platform is transforming the event landscape, visit www.chati.com.

About Chati

Chati is an industry-leading virtual event platform transforming how businesses, organizations, and communities engage with their audiences. Equipped with innovative features and advanced analytics, Chati empowers event organizers to deliver memorable, engaging, and impactful experiences in virtual and hybrid environments.

Contact: Hilary Thompson, 714-463-4673, hilary.thompson@chati. com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183541/Chati_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chati-revolutionizes-virtual-and-hybrid-events-with-comprehensive-event-management-platform-301898274.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza is setting new standards Comprehensive event Management platform event
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi non si fermano. Polemica con i sindaci
News to go
Fisco, stretta sulle partite iva "apri e chiudi"
News to go
Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo eletto presidente
News to go
Meteo, tempesta di caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, arrivano gli F-16
News to go
Lavoro, Landini: "Meloni ci convochi subito per trattativa vera"
News to go
California, arriva l'uragano Hilary: dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
News to go
Allarme imprese: sempre più difficile trovare manodopera
News to go
Calcio, domani ad Ascoli Piceno i funerali di Carlo Mazzone
News to go
Controesodo, traffico da bollino rosso su strade e autostrade
News to go
Scuola, ecco il calendario scolastico 2023-2024
News to go
Pil, Sud cresce quattro volte più di Francia e Germania assieme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza