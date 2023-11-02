Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Child Online Safety Index Reveals A 'Persistent Cyber-Pandemic' DQ Institute's Report Shows Consistent 70% Cyber-Risk Exposure Among Children

02 novembre 2023 | 11.13
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the DQ Institute released its 2023 Child Online Safety Index (COSI), a national-level metric designed to assist countries in effectively monitoring the status of children's online safety. The Index has found that, once again, a high percentage -nearly 70% - of children and adolescents aged 8-18 worldwide have experienced at least one cyber-risk in the past year. This alarming statistic has remained virtually unchanged since the Index began in 2018, a situation DQ Institute has dubbed a "persistent cyber-pandemic."

 

 

Dr. Yuhyun Park, founder of the DQ Institute, said: "We have witnessed seven years of consistently high, 70% cyber-risk exposure rates among 8-18-year-old children and youth. We now refer to this phenomenon as a 'persistent cyber-pandemic.' Today, with the fast deployment of generative AI, the metaverse, and XR-like (Extended Reality) pervasive devices, digital technology is changing children's lives even more, yet there is minimal discussion regarding their potential harmful effects. Global coordinated action, akin to addressing climate challenges, is imperative, and we can no longer delay."

The COSI draws on data collected from a sample of 351,376 children spanning from 2017 to the present day. In this latest edition, the Index introduces a four-point rating scale enabling policymakers and industry leaders to precisely identify strengths and areas for improvement in their child online safety initiatives and measures. According to the Index, United Kingdom, Germany and China were the top performers across the dimensions. Standout performers under individual pillars were:

Additionally, Saudi Arabia, hosting the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) where the 2023 Index was launched, demonstrated significant improvements compared to the previous year. Saudi Arabia excels in the dimensions of Children's Safe Use of Technology, ICT Company Responsibilities, and Technology Infrastructure, while opportunities for enhancement exist in Family Support, School Digital Citizenship Education, and Government Policies and Regulation.

GCF, an annual event bringing together decision makers and experts to discuss the most pressing issues in Cyberspace, has partnered with the DQ Institute since 2022. Child online safety has been a strong theme at GCF, which has elevated the issue in its program agenda, including its 2023 edition.

Notes to editors:

The Child Online Safety Index (COSI), is a national-level metric designed to assist countries in effectively monitoring the status of their children's online safety. The COSI score is a composite rating that combines the scores of six key stakeholders from families to ICT companies, evaluating their efforts to enhance child online safety within the country, encompassing 12 topics and 39 indicators.

Through the use of COSI, countries can identify areas requiring improvement in addressing online safety issues across the six key stakeholders using global benchmarking. This approach allows for more efficient resource allocation and the enhanced implementation of relevant initiatives. As a result, stakeholders can coordinate their efforts effectively, leading to improved child online safety, all while having the ability to measure national progress quantitatively.

Check out the COSI here: https://www.dqinstitute.org/impact-measure

About DQ Institute:

The DQ Institute (DQI) is an international think-tank dedicated to setting global standards for digital intelligence and ensuring the safety, empowerment, and well-being of individuals, organizations, and nations in the digital age. DQ framework is recognized as the global standard for digital literacy, skills, and readiness (IEEE 3527.1-2020). DQI operates as a 501(c)(3) organization in the United States and as a not-for-profit organization in Singapore. For more information, visit DQ Institute's Website: https://dqinstitute.org.

About Global Cybersecurity Forum:

The Global Cybersecurity Forum brings together decision makers and experts from non-government organizations, civil society, academia, think tanks, the public, and private sectors worldwide to inspire new perspectives, approaches, and action while charting a path forward for those most vulnerable in cyberspace. The Forum is founded by Saudi Arabia's National Cybersecurity Authority. For more information, please visit: https://globalcybersecurityforum.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263876/2023_COSI_Map.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263877/Dr_Park_Photo.jpg

 

 

For media inquiries, please contact: Ms. Eris Seaheris@dqforall.com Phone: +65 9396 9200

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/child-online-safety-index-reveals-a-persistent-cyber-pandemic-dq-institutes-report-shows-consistent-70-cyber-risk-exposure-among-children-301975576.html

