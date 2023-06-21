Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair to be held in Guangdong

21 giugno 2023 | 12.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference for the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit was held on June 15 in Beijing.

According to the press conference, the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit (SMEICS) will take place in Guangzhoubetween June 26 and June 30, providing a strong platform for SMEs around the world to expand exchanges and cooperation.

The CISMEF and the SMEICS are jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of People's Republic of China (PRC), the State Administration for Market Regulation of PRC and the People's Government of Guangdong Province, with Vietnam and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) invited as the guests of honor to organize exhibitions and forums to help promote exchanges and cooperation among SMEs around the world.

The events that will be organized offline for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic covers an exhibition floor space of over 80,000 square meters. More than 1,600 domestic and 300 overseas exhibitors have promised to participate in the events, during which they will display their latest technologies, equipment and products at more than 3,200 booths. Over 15,000 square meters of exhibition space was intended for overseas exhibitors, an increase of 50% over the previous edition.

Domestic and overseas SMEs, especially those in the manufacturing industry, have shown great enthusiasm for the events, organizers said. They aim to increase their presences in both domestic and overseas markets while sparing no effort to seek expansion of trade, investment and cooperation.

In addition to Vietnam and UNIDO, more than 50 countries and regions, including Germany, Greece, Canada, Brazil, New Zealand, Thailand, Iran, Egypt and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macao SAR and Taiwan of China, have all promised to send trade and investment delegations to the events.

The SMEICS includes a main forum and a parallel one, plus six sub-forums and six themed events, building a platform for SMEs around the world to display their development achievements and expand exchanges and cooperation.

A series of investment, trade and cooperation agreements are expected to be clinched during the five-day events, according to the organizers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-international-small-and-medium-enterprises-fair-to-be-held-in-guangdong-301856573.html

Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro SME International chinare International Small held in Guangdong Guangdong
