Giovedì 09 Novembre 2023
CleverTap customers saw a 561% ROI according to a study by Independent Research Firm

09 novembre 2023 | 16.26
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, have seen a significant 561% return on investment (ROI), according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study commissioned by CleverTap. The study investigates the potential ROI enterprises may realize by deploying CleverTap's platform. It highlights how CleverTap has helped brands deliver personalized and precisely timed interactions across various digital channels, improving user engagement and retention rates. By analyzing real-time user behavior, CleverTap enabled brands with more informed decision-making, leading to higher conversion rates and a better understanding of campaign performance.

The study identified the following quantifiable benefits (over a three year period) realized by a composite organization, comprised of interviewees with experience deploying CleverTap's platform:

From a qualitative standpoint, the study also found that:

Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap said, "At CleverTap, we're committed to empower businesses with innovative MarTech solutions, boost engagement rates on their platforms and maximize their customers' lifetime value. Brands require trusted MarTech partners who can support their marketing efforts and it's very reassuring to learn that our existing clients have successfully been able to achieve their business goals while providing an enhanced experience to their customers. As we continue to work towards offering cutting-edge technology to our customers, we ultimately aim to put the "tech" back in MarTech."

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clevertap-customers-saw-a-561-roi-according-to-a-study-by-independent-research-firm-301983573.html

