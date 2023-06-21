Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

CLEVR signs contract to drive digital transformation

21 giugno 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEVR, a leading provider of low code and PLM software solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Kongsberg Maritime, a global technology leader in the maritime industry. The collaboration between CLEVR and Kongsberg Maritime aims to accelerate Kongsberg Maritime's internal digital transformation journey. 

This recent partnership showcases Kongsberg Maritime's trust in CLEVR's expertise and advanced software solutions. CLEVR will support the company to further develop a key internal tool for digital workflows. Implementing a comprehensive digitalization roadmap will be a key part of the deliveries from CLEVR. Over the next years, CLEVR will provide its services to support Kongsberg Maritime in the digital transformation of their internal workflow and processes.  

As a strategic partner of Kongsberg Maritime, CLEVR will contribute its deep industry knowledge and technical expertise to further realize Kongsberg Maritime's digitalization roadmap. Leveraging their extensive experience in PLM software solutions, CLEVR provide valuable insights, guidance, and best practices to develop our customer's operations. 

Magnus Normann, CRO at CLEVR, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Kongsberg Maritime's decision to partner with CLEVR is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional value and becoming a true strategic partner to our customers. We look forward to embarking on this transformative journey together, empowering Kongsberg Maritime with our state-of-the-art software solutions and strategic counsel." 

By harnessing PLM software solutions, Kongsberg Maritime will unlock new levels of operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance collaboration across their entire value chain.  

About CLEVR: CLEVR is a globally recognized provider of low code and PLM software solutions, specializing in enabling organizations to unlock their full potential through digital transformation. Combining cutting-edge technology, industry expertise, and a customer-centric approach, CLEVR delivers comprehensive software solutions that drive innovation, accelerate growth, and provide a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clevr-signs-contract-to-drive-digital-transformation-301856363.html

