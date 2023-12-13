Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Dicembre 2023
16:35
comunicato stampa

ClickHelp documentation platform introduces its Amber update

13 dicembre 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YEREVAN, Armenia, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickHelp, a modern documentation management and technical writing platform, proudly introduces its latest Amber update. It further transforms technical documentation management with AI Integration, enhancing both the writing and reading experience. Visit ClickHelp for details.

 

 

With the Amber update, the platform continues to strengthen itself as an easy-to-use online documentation tool. AI-powered features, a user-friendly Home Page block editor, hundreds of integrations via Zapier, and other improvements fortify ClickHelp as a robust solution for efficient documentation authoring and delivery.

ClickHelp AI

The tool has got essential AI-powered features to keep making your documentation processes more efficient.

ClickHelp WriteAssist enables contributors to transform text or create new content, from drafting articles to rewriting sections, changing the tone of voice, or enhancing parts of the text.

The AnswerGenius smart virtual assistant enables readers to get answers easier. The assistant not only provides immediate responses in the context of your documentation, but also remembers the context of the conversation, enabling a continuous dialogue for a more comprehensive experience.

Home Page Block Editor

ClickHelp has improved home page management with an easy-to-use Home Page Block Editor. This new tool simplifies creating and managing home pages, allowing admins to use drag-and-drop and visual settings.

Integrations Via Zapier

ClickHelp significantly extends automation options for clients: now it can seamlessly integrate with thousands of applications through Zapier. This allows it to seamlessly fit into CI/CD pipelines and connect with various tools, including Git, Slack, Google Calendar, MS Teams, and different CRM systems.

Watchers

With a new Watchers feature, your team members will receive the updates they need to keep track of topic changes.

Mentions and Markdown Support in Review Comments

The Amber update enhances review comments with user mentions and Markdown syntax for comment formatting, allowing for better structured and clearer communication.

ClickHelp continues to stand as one of the industry leaders, providing clients with access to cutting-edge AI technology that enhances the efficiency of technical writing. Read more here: ClickHelp Amber Update Overview.

About ClickHelp

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Yerevan, Armenia, ClickHelp reshapes the documentation management. It centralizes diverse documentation types including multilanguage user guides, API documentation, processes and procedures. ClickHelp fosters collaboration, ensuring businesses worldwide achieve timely, high-quality results of their documentation effort.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296369/ClickHelp_Amber_Update.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clickhelp-documentation-platform-introduces-its-amber-update-302009937.html

