Giovedì 23 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:44
Cognizant selected by Alm. Brand Group to enable automation services

23 novembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The new collaboration will see Cognizant take over the current outsourced business processes and automate these processes to improve efficiency and customer experience

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has today announced a new collaboration with Alm. Brand Group, a leading insurance company in Denmark. Cognizant will begin providing a range of business processes previously outsourced by Alm. Brand Group to other vendors. The new relationship will focus on automating many of these processes and tasks in an effort to enhance efficiency, improve customer experience and further boost the group's competitiveness. 

As part of the collaboration, Cognizant expects to automate a range of processes including insurance policies and administrative tasks, which are traditionally manual and repetitive actions. These efforts are intended to provide an efficiency gain by allowing more tasks to be completed in a shorter time and therefore providing a better experience for the customer. Cognizant will also help identify further automation potential alongside Alm. Brand Group's own automation specialists. Furthermore, Cognizant will call upon the capabilities and deep knowledge within its Danish and Nordic speaking Centre of Excellence in Vilnius, Lithuania, which specialize in insurance and automation. During 2024, Cognizant plans to consolidate all of Alm. Brand Group's outsourced processes in Vilnius.

Camilla Amstrup, Group Executive Director responsible for Commercial Lines at Alm. Brand Group said: "The latest development within business process outsourcing increasingly involves automating outsourced processes for greater efficiency and improved customer experience and thereby strengthening competitiveness. That's why we at Alm. Brand Group have chosen Cognizant as our new outsourcing partner, as they are particularly skilled at collaborating with companies to automate all or part of their business processes."  

Thomas Djursoe, Country Manager of Cognizant Denmark said: "We are thrilled to be working with Alm. Brand Group to support them in automating manual and repetitive processes. The insurance sector has vast potential to modernize its operations and automation is a highly effective technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance customer experience. Automation often sets businesses up for future readiness, enabling greater transformation and preparedness for the advancement of technologies such as Generative AI. Businesses – and industries – who prioritize digital transformation are often able to gain a greater competitive advantage."

About Alm. Brand Group The Alm. Brand Group is a unified, leading Danish insurance group focused on non-life insurance. With more than 700,000 customers combined. It is Denmark's second-largest non-life insurance company.

About CognizantCognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

EMEA / APAC / Americas:

Christina Schneider 

christina.schneider@cognizant.com 

India:

Rashmi Vasisht 

rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

Alm. Brand Group:

Mikkel Nikolajsen

+45 22185711

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cognizant-selected-by-alm-brand-group-to-enable-automation-services-301994918.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
