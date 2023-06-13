Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Compre Group Expands into Alternative Investments on Clearwater LPx

13 giugno 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Deep Limited Partnership Investment Details Will Help Compre Maintain AUM Growth, Now at 3X in Three Years

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Compre Group Holdings Limited ("Compre"), a Bermuda headquartered international legacy group with operations globally, is expanding its partnership with Clearwater to include additional transparency into alternative assets.

Compre has grown rapidly and tripled its assets under management (AUM) in the last three years. To manage its alternative assets and achieve greater investment returns, Compre has decided to use Clearwater LPx for transparency, exposure, and timely analytics. Relying on Clearwater's single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Compre will be able to expand its connections to alternative asset managers, resulting in more efficient operations.

"Over the last three years as we grew our investment portfolio, we leveraged Clearwater to streamline our investment accounting, reporting and analytics work," said Harsh Mittal, Deputy Group CFO at Compre. "Now, we're extending Clearwater's capabilities to include additional details of our alternative asset portfolio, thereby allowing us to monitor and manage all our investments in a holistic, comprehensive manner."

Compre's business model involves new acquisitions of portfolios and companies that require the ability to effectively manage a total investment portfolio. Clearwater has been able to act as a growth enabler by consolidating all of Compre's asset classes within a single platform, providing a single view and ensuring investment accounting and reporting processes run without delays.

"We're excited that Compre is building on Clearwater's powerful foundation," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Our clients, like Compre, are driving asset growth and streamlined investment operations because of Clearwater's investment solutions. Clearwater LPx enables organizations to automate a manual and cumbersome data aggregation process. This automation provides institutional investors unparalleled visibility and transparency into their limited partnership investments."

To learn how leading organizations are using Clearwater for their alternative investment accounting and reporting, speak to an expert in alternatives today.

About Compre Group

Compre is a leading legacy specialist with more than 30 years of experience in the acquisition and management of discontinued and legacy non-life insurance and reinsurance business. Compre has experience in acquiring most classes of direct and reinsurance business, including general liability, marine and motor liability, US worker's compensation and APH. Compre has operations in Bermuda, Finland, Germany, Malta, Switzerland, the UK, US and at Lloyd's of London.  www.compre-group.com

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compre-group-expands-into-alternative-investments-on-clearwater-lpx-301848917.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza partnership investment Details compre Group investment investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza