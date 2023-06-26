Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Comviva and e& enterprise expand strategic partnership to transform customer engagement for Enterprises

26 giugno 2023 | 15.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Collaborate to offer advanced Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for enterprises to deliver contextual and personalized customer experience by integrating all communication channels

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with e& enterprise to offer an advanced omnichannel CPaaS platform for enterprises.

e& enterprise, is a specialized business vertical within e& focused on providing advanced digital solutions to transform the way companies conduct business. e& enterprise enables organizations across multiple sectors to maximize their digital potential. Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organizations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world. 

Comviva and e& enterprise partnership will develop an advanced (CPaaS) ecosystem leveraging Comviva's next-gen CPaaS platform and e&'s market reach. It will enable real-time communication capabilities, helping enterprises enhance and personalize their end-user customer experience seamlessly across multiple channels.

Enterprises across industries can self-onboard, create customized applications and experiences for their end customers. With a cloud-based delivery model, Comviva CPaaS Platform seamlessly integrates with business applications and enables secured real-time customer interactions serving all customer engagement use cases from marketing to operations to customer service.

Speaking on the partnership, Miguel Villalonga, CEO, e& enterprise Cloud, said: "e& enterprise has always been at the forefront of ushering in innovative digital solutions. The opportunity to partner with Comviva is another step forward in our journey to create an open, collaborative CPaaS ecosystem that will help enterprises deliver seamless, personalized experiences for their customers. We are excited to offer engageX, our CPaaS solution to enterprises, and help them craft a customer journey that is engaging and effective."

Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO at Comviva, said: "We are thrilled to partner with e& enterprise to help them transform the enterprise customer experience journey. This partnership shall enable a new era of enterprise customer experiences built on simplicity, rich customer experience and personalization. With the new CPaaS platform e& enterprise is well positioned to create new possibilities for enterprises."

Comviva's CPaaS Platform is a full-stack platform to empower Telecom service providers to drive real-time customer interactions for enterprises. The platform supports messaging services and chats powered with conversational AI capabilities across the industry verticals. Its cognitive automation and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities empower enterprises to deliver enriched customer experience by automating user interactions in a human-like language. It is one of the most scalable platforms in the industry handling over 80+ billion messages in a year.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140476/Miguel_Villalonga.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140477/Manoranjan_Mohapatra.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-and-e-enterprise-expand-strategic-partnership-to-transform-customer-engagement-for-enterprises-301863254.html

in Evidenza