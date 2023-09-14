Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Comviva and Xoxoday announce strategic partnership to revolutionize loyalty experiences

14 settembre 2023 | 15.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Xoxoday, the digital rewards, incentive & payout partner for companies worldwide.

Comviva MobiLytix™ Rewards is a next generation customer engagement solution that empowers organizations to design and run rewards-based loyalty programs and gamify campaigns. The AI-powered loyalty platform equips marketing teams with advanced capabilities, enhancing the experience for both existing and potential customers while boosting customer lifetime value.

Xoxoday, a rewards and incentive platform, helps organizations digitize and gamify their engagement, incentive, reward, commissions, and loyalty programs. The platform offers a range of solutions that help organizations drive engagement, growth, and retention, including employee recognition and rewards, channel partner incentives, sales incentives, and more. 

This partnership brings together two expert teams, allowing both partners to offer a greater variety of loyalty technologies and rewards to their clients. With this partnership, Comviva MobiLytix Rewards is poised to significantly upscale its current solution, delivering an unparalleled spectrum of reward redemption options to its customers across channels.

The customers shall have the flexibility to choose from a diverse selection of over 21,000 rewards within a catalog that spans across over 20 categories in more than 100 countries worldwide. This will allow customers to avail rich rewards, enjoying real-time customer experiences that seamlessly integrate both points accumulation and reward redemption.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Sanyal, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Value Solutions at Comviva said, "This partnership between Comviva and Xoxoday highlights our joint commitment and shared vision to enrich customer engagement and loyalty experiences. Xoxoday solutions complements our Customer Loyalty and Rewards platform by significantly expanding reward options across both traditional and digital touchpoints. With this partnership, we take a major leap towards empowering our customers with unmatched customer loyalty experience."

"Today, an overarching challenge for businesses lies in devising reward programs tailored to individual customer preferences. Striking a balance between maintaining engaging programs and enticing catalogs, while facilitating seamless redemption across a plethora of online and brick-and-mortar vendors, is the need of the hour. We are excited to partner with Comviva to furnish enhanced engagement solutions to customers. Our platform will empower Comviva to distinguish itself within its competitive landscape by offering an unparalleled and immersive experience to its valued customers," said Sumit Khandelwal, CEO, Xoxoday.

For further information, please contact:

Sundeep MehtaContact: +(91) 9910030732DGM, Corporate CommunicationsEmail: Sundeep.mehta@comviva.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/Comviva_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-and-xoxoday-announce-strategic-partnership-to-revolutionize-loyalty-experiences-301927901.html

in Evidenza