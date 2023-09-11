Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:50 Conclusa Venezia, la Festa di Roma scalda i motori: rumors su Scorsese e Ozpetek

14:49 Roma, attacco hacker a siti Comune gestiti da Zètema

14:45 Al via a ottobre la stagione 2023-2024 del teatro Nest di Napoli

14:27 Messina Denaro, condizioni si aggravano: terapia del dolore in ospedale

14:21 Juve in vendita? Emanuele Filiberto: "Club e Agnelli sono binomio"

14:15 Porta a Porta riparte, Vespa: "Prima ospite Meloni poi Conte e Schlein"

14:10 Vespa: "Fazio maestro sui contratti, se non fosse troppo caro gli chiederei consigli..."

13:59 Juventus, Moggi: "Cessione possibile ma prima vorranno risanare il bilancio"

13:50 Concorso Straordinario TER Scuola 2023, novità e numero posti

13:29 Juve, Pogba: "Ho pensato di smettere ma non mollo"

13:24 Terremoto Marocco, bilancio sale a quasi 2.500 morti

13:20 Zoff: "Vendita Juve sarebbe una tragedia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Crisis24 Unveils Crisis24 Horizon: Revolutionizing Risk Management with AI-Powered Intelligence and Global Expert Analysis

11 settembre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Crisis24 Horizon is the world's most comprehensive risk management platform, integrating intelligence from AI and the world's largest expert analyst team to go beyond traditional security management.

MONTREAL and DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis24, a GardaWorld company and leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, today unveiled its new risk management platform, Crisis24 Horizon, at Global Security Exchange (GSX) in Dallas, Texas. Crisis24 Horizon is the most comprehensive risk management platform available on the market and provides organizations with a global picture of their risk exposure and delivers new levels of autonomy and self-sufficiency in managing those risks.

As organizations navigate the shifting risk dynamics of the modern world, Crisis24 Horizon stands out as a powerful tool for providing swift and precise intelligence. With the ability to seamlessly process a diverse range of intelligence feeds, complemented by a robust team of human analysts, the platform empowers users to view events or risks at a global level, or to focus on specific local alerts, as precise as street corners or specific addresses.

"At Crisis24, we have decades of deep experience in utilizing global intelligence to manage and anticipate security risks. We understand the significance of reliable information in making critical decisions. Crisis24 Horizon not only meets this universal need but elevates it by delivering actionable insights that matter to any team responsible for people or assets," said Gregoire Pinton, Managing Director and Head of Integrated Risk Management at Crisis24.

With Crisis24 Horizon, organizations get a unified view of their risk exposure along with the expertise, intelligence and support to stay ahead of emerging risks, keep their people safe and operate globally with confidence. The platform's capacity to offer a comprehensive, global view of a variety of risks, including geopolitical, environmental, and health, sets it apart.

The system is supported by Crisis24's 24/7 Global Operations Centers which offer uninterrupted technology-enhanced intelligence from over 180 expert analysts around the world and detailed risk ratings across over 25 categories for all countries worldwide. The integrated AI technology powering the Crisis24 Horizon platform accesses over 200,000 curated sources across more than 40 languages

"Crisis24 Horizon redefines the landscape of intelligence dissemination, ensuring that decision-makers can access and easily absorb information they can depend on to protect their assets across the globe. Our intelligence teams generate hundreds of daily verified and curated alerts across the globe, and we know these can make a real difference, saving lives and protecting businesses," Pinton added.

Crisis24 Horizon is poised to reshape the way organizations approach risk and security management. With its focus on accuracy, timeliness, and actionable insights, it delivers innovation in an increasingly complex world, with a number of companies, educational institutions and associations already using the platform.

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe. More information at crisis24.garda.com.

Click here for a video summary of Crisis24 Horizon features.

GardaWorld is a global champion in security services, integrated risk management and cash solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld offers sophisticated and tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to conducting business and keeping communities safe, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld is proud to be the long-standing security partner of choice to some of the most prominent brands, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information, visit garda.com.

CONTACT: media@garda.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205073/GardaWorld_Security_Corporation_Crisis24_Unveils_Crisis24_Horizo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205074/GardaWorld_Security_Corporation_Crisis24_Unveils_Crisis24_Horizo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205075/GardaWorld_Security_Corporation_Crisis24_Unveils_Crisis24_Horizo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crisis24-unveils-crisis24-horizon-revolutionizing-risk-management-with-ai-powered-intelligence-and-global-expert-analysis-301922922.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
risk management platform security management risk management integrating intelligence
Vedi anche
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, peggiorano le condizioni
News to go
Rientro a scuola oggi per Piemonte, Trentino a Valle d'Aosta
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, Meloni su dossier: "Sta accadendo qualcosa di curioso"
News to go
Caivano, spari in strada nella notte: la denuncia di don Patriciello
Terremoto Marocco, la terra continua a tremare
News to go
Nuove banconote euro in arrivo
News to go
Attentato 11 settembre Torri Gemelle, identificate altre due persone
News to go
Lula invita Putin al prossimo G20 di Rio
News to go
Marocco, almeno 2mila i morti per il terremoto
News to go
Inflazione, Unimpresa: italiani intaccano risparmi
Mostra Venezia, a 'Felicità' di Micaela Ramazzotti il Premio Spettatori
Guerra tra Ucraina e Russia al G20 in India
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza