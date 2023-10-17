Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:21
comunicato stampa

CtrlS Datacenters Lays out $2 Billion Investment Plan

17 ottobre 2023 | 17.08
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Identifies three strategic investment areas over the next six years:(A) Augmented footprint of hyperscale datacenters that are custom-built for AI and cloud workloads (B) Achieve Net Zero (C) Augment team strength & capabilities

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Close on the heels of a spate of top management leadership hiring, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia's leading Rated-4 datacenter service provider, today announced its new investment plan of $2 billion over the next six years.

The company has identified three key areas of focus as it looks to scale its operations, reaffirm its commitment to the region, and further establish its leadership position:

1. Add 350 MW of AI & Cloud-ready Hyperscale Datacenters:

With the massive surge in adoption of AI applications and Cloud technologies, the demand for AI and cloud ready datacenters is on the rise. CtrlS Datacenters will invest in several key technologies and strategies in areas such as advanced cooling, power management, and overall infrastructure design in its new hyperscale datacenters.

These will include: Liquid Cooling (Direct-to-chip or immersion cooling), AI HVAC, AI Optimised Rack Layout, High-Efficiency Power Infrastructure etc, and will provide a plug-n-play environment for emerging technology service providers to grow their IT footprint seamlessly.At present, CtrlS Datacenters has 12 state-of-the-art datacenters with 234 MW capacity spread across seven major cities including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Noida, Lucknow, and Patna. The investment plan involves the addition of approximately 350 MW capacity across new and existing hyperscale and edge datacenters in both India and select Southeast Asian markets.

2. Achieve Net Zero or Carbon Neutral by 2030:

CtrlS Datacenters is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030. The company is investing in 153-Megawatt Peak (MWp) solar projects across three markets, that will generate 2,50,000-Megawatt Hours (MWh) energy annually. This includes a 145 MWp solar project in Maharashtra that will be fully owned and operated by the company. By 2025, CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest in additional 300 MWp projects.

CtrlS Datacenters aims to achieve its Net Zero goals through a multi-pronged strategy, going beyond renewable energy. The company will further enhance its water conservation measures by deploying more advanced water recycling technologies in line with its goal of 100 percent usage of recycled water at all of its datacenters.

3. Double headcount by 2029:

CtrlS Datacenters is aggressively strengthening the organization by constantly hiring and skilling. The company has brought onboard several industry veterans from global MNCs to strengthen its leadership team and drive its growth. The global leadership team received a boost with Royce Thomas (from Equinix) joining as President & Chief Business Officer, Ashish Ahuja (from Google) joining as Chief Technology Officer, Vipin Jain (from AWS) joining as President-Datacenter Operations and Mohit Pande (from Jefferies) joining as Chief Financial Officer, besides other senior leaders. 

As CtrlS Datacenters expands its footprint and broadens its portfolio, the company is expected to hire over 1,000 people in the next six years.

Recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' and 'Great Place to Work for Women', the company is attracting the best talent in every sphere of datacenter design, build and operations and making them part of its growth journey.

Commenting on the investment plans, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & Chairman of CtrlS Datacenters, said, "Since 2007, we have been committed to innovation and excellence, and the present surge in AI and cloud technologies warrants that we stay relevant to these changing market dynamics, while leading the charter of sustainability. We aspire to not only bolster our presence across key markets delivering the next generation of datacenter technology, but also to elevate the standard for the entire datacenter industry through pioneering services and sustainable practices." 

CtrlS Datacenters has cultivated a unique organizational capability that allows it to add substantial capacities every year. With its sights set on the critical growth phase, CtrlS Datacenters aims to capitalize on the ongoing digitization revolution in India and the growing demand for next-generation datacenters.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249749/CtrlS_Datacenters_Ltd_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ctrls-datacenters-lays-out-2-billion-investment-plan-301959174.html

