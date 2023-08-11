Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

Cutting-edge technologies make Chengdu FISU Games smart and green

11 agosto 2023 | 12.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Summer World University Games, which concluded in Chengdu on Aug 8, impressed athletes and officials from around the world with cutting-edge technologies used throughout the event.

Advanced products using technologies such as 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and "photovoltaic glass" were employed to make the event smart and green.

Turkish archer Samet Ak was captivated by the robots in the FISU Games Village. At the restaurant, a robot cooks Chinese food for international guests. Close by, another robot prepares beverages according to customers' preferences and serves them with precision. Ak said the innovations make his daily routine a delightful experience.

The Chengdu FISU Games has introduced a variety of robots to assist with athletic training and daily life. These include a table tennis training robot, a coffee-making robot and a panda-like robot designed in line with "Rongbao", the event's mascot.

The self-driving experience station was a popular attraction among athletes.

Self-driving NEVs provided by Mogo AI, a Chinese self-driving startup, offered a high-tech travel experience for athletes. Relying on sophisticated sensors, the vehicles have a perception range of 200 meters with no blind spots.

Jimmy Ye, president of the Singapore Universities Sports Council, said he was particularly impressed by the broad application of green technology.

More than 1,300 new energy buses and over 1,000 new energy cars were deployed during the FISU Games, including hydrogen-powered buses made in Chengdu.

As for the venues, new technologies, new energy and innovative materials were used to achieve low carbon emissions, increase energy efficiency and protect the environment.

The Xindu Xiangcheng Sports Center, the venue for water polo competitions, is a prime example with its rainwater recycling system. The system retains rainwater and treats it so that it can be used for greening and maintaining the stadium. This reduces water consumption by 20 percent, saving over 3,000 metric tons of water annually.

The basketball venue at Fenghuangshan Sports Park boasts a state-of-the-art operational system. It can detect the number of people inside the venue in real time, and based on that, can adjust the air-conditioning. The system reduces energy consumption by up to 15 percent.

During the event, over 170 high-tech products were used at more than 30 venues, according to statistics released by the Chengdu Science and Technology Bureau at a press conference.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183982/image_1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cutting-edge-technologies-make-chengdu-fisu-games-smart-and-green-301898675.html

