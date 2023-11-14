Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:38
comunicato stampa

Cyble Completes Expanded Series B, Raising $30.2 Million to Advance Its AI Capabilities

14 novembre 2023 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble announced the successful completion of its Series B funding round, securing an additional $6.2 million. In July, Cyble had secured $24 million in the initial tranche of its Series B funding. With this latest investment, the company has officially closed the entire funding round at $30.2 million.  

Summit Peak Ventures (US) and King River Capital (US) spearheaded this funding initiative, featuring contributions from Care Super (Australia) and BlackBird Ventures (Australasia), along with other key investors. This recent funding milestone underscores the surging appetite for cutting-edge AI threat intelligence solutions in the industry.

"Our mission at Cyble is to democratize Cyber Threat Intelligence, to confront cyber threats head-on, and this funding catapults us further toward that goal," noted Beenu Arora, Co-founder and CEO of Cyble.

"We're thrilled to have the unwavering support of an expanded investor base that shares our goals and values. The world's digital frontier demands innovation, and our investors' trust fuels our relentless pursuit of cutting-edge AI-powered cybersecurity" he added.

Manish Chachada, Co-founder, and COO of Cyble, commented, "This capital infusion is a resounding vote of confidence in Cyble's vision to reshape the cybersecurity landscape through the precise application of AI and ML technology."

Cyble has pioneered the rapid evolution of AI and ML-driven solutions that enhance accuracy and reporting. The firm is entering its next growth phase with a renewed focus on accelerating R&D initiatives to advance its threat intelligence portfolio further with Cyble Vision (AI-Powered Cyber Threat Intelligence) and Cyble Hawk (AI-Powered Cyber Threat Investigation for Federal Bodies). It is also aiming for further global expansion and establishing strong partnerships with Cyble Odin (Search Engine for Internet Scanned Assets) and AmIBreached (Dark Web Exposure Monitoring) to enhance its cybersecurity posture and offerings.

About Cyble

Cyble is the world's fastest growing cybersecurity company which provides the most comprehensive coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, exposure, weaknesses, and targets.

Cyble leverages AI and ML to empower governments and enterprises to safeguard their citizens and infrastructure by providing timely critical intelligence.  

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with offices in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit http://www.cyble.com/request-demo

Media Contact:Cyble Incenquiries@cyble.comPh: +1 678 379 3241 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276181/Cyble_Series_B.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276182/Cyble_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyble-completes-expanded-series-b-raising-30-2-million-to-advance-its-ai-capabilities-301987588.html

