Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

19:18 Santanchè, fonti Pd: "Noi per dimissioni, ok a mozione sfiducia M5S"

19:11 Inter, Calhanoglu e Bastoni prolungano contratto

18:47 Caldo, bollino giallo in tre città tra domani e venerdì: il bollettino

18:41 Tour de France, Hindley vince quinta tappa e conquista maglia gialla

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CYCLOMEDIA, Global Leader in Geospatial Technology, Strengthened By New Investment

28 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclomedia, a world leader in providing highly accurate 360° street-level visual data, enhanced by AI-powered analytics, announced a significant investment to bolster the company's growth and pave the way for further success.

Investing in products & solutions to benefit customers & partners

Cyclomedia has achieved high growth rates over the past years, coupled with solid profitability, which has allowed it to build and cement its global leadership position.

This announcement confirms Cyclomedia's commitment to continue developing cutting-edge innovations that meet the needs of customers and partners on a global scale.

The company will therefore be able to better support its customers in harnessing the power of AI and real-world digital representations; such as Digital Twins, in managing outdoors assets more efficiently, more effectively, more safely and more sustainably.

Existing investors re-commit & new investors join

The funding has been led by Cyclomedia's current lead investor Volpi Capital, joined by a group of new investors, which strongly reaffirms investor belief in Cyclomedia's growth potential and long-term success.

"We are delighted to share this announcement," said Serge Lupas, Cyclomedia's CEO. "Not only have our existing investors reaffirmed their commitment to Cyclomedia, but we also welcome new investors who share our vision for the future. Their participation demonstrated their confidence in our ability to deliver exceptional results and create lasting value for our customers, partners and investors."

About Cyclomedia

Cyclomedia digitizes the outside world on a large scale, with high fidelity and in 3D -- allowing it to be visualized, mapped, analyzed -- and so enriched with layers of valuable information for its customers.  The company develops, builds and operates the world's most advanced mobile mapping [1]systems, capturing over 850,000 km annually, enhanced by innovative AI-powered analytics to deliver actionable data-driven insights.  Public and private organizations worldwide use this smart digital reality data to solve challenges in the areas of mobility, sustainability, safety and connectivity.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108481/4138962/Cyclomedia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyclomedia-global-leader-in--geospatial-technology-strengthened-by-new-investment-301865170.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro company's growth significant investment world leader Global Leader in Geospatial Technology
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza