Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Dahua Held Its 5th Partner Day to Foster an Inclusive and Collaborative Ecosystem

24 ottobre 2023 | 08.01
IBIZA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, recently held its 5th Partner Day in Ibiza, Spain. Under the theme "Think# as One", the event highlighted Dahua's dedication to expanding partnerships in multiple fields, jointly creating a mutually beneficial and win-win ecosystem for the sustainable development of the AIoT industry.

The grand event witnessed the presence of more than 370 distinguished leaders and representatives from key sectors such as cybersecurity, smart city, transportation, retail, energy, and education across Europe. In addition to technical partners, this event also brings together system integrators, end users, and organizations from various fields.

Mr. David Shen, President of Dahua WEU, opened the event by expressing his gratitude to the attendees. His opening remarks delivered the core message of comprehensive collaboration with diverse fields including hardware, software, training, certification and delivery, working as one to create a more inclusive ecosystem.

In the following keynote speech, Mr. Neil Ni, Vice President of Dahua Global Business, emphasized the importance of partnerships with ecosystem collaborators and their role in facilitating innovation and mutual growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Aligning with the company's business strategy and core AIoT capabilities, Mr. Ni outlined Dahua's ecosystem strategy in three key dimensions: awareness, framework, and operation, and how these contribute to the success of both industry customers and ecosystem partners. He stressed that Dahua will further deepen its ecosystem and open up capabilities at multiple levels including business, technology, and services to enhance experience and benefits of partners. "By combining our strengths, we can co-create value-driven solutions that transcend boundaries and address complex challenges. Through mutual empowerment, we can expand market reach, enhance product portfolios, and achieve sustainable growth that benefits all stakeholders," he concluded.

Mr. Nash Zhang, Managing Director of Dahua Global Enterprise Business mentioned EU's accelerated digital transformation in four key areas, including infrastructure construction, enterprise transformation, public services, and talent cultivation. He went on to share Dahua's application projects in aiding the digital transformation of industrial parks, education, and energy enterprises, as well as its active participation in low-carbon zone management in Spain, which has a positive impact on a safe, efficient, and green future.

Furthermore, a roundtable discussion regarding digital education was conducted among distinguished experts in the education industry, delving into the challenges and trends in different countries, the level of digitalization and IT, the balance of educational resources, and the advantages of online classrooms. It provided valuable insights for the development of a high-performing digital education ecosystem in Europe.

The event also showcased insights into Dahua's commitment to cybersecurity. These include an informative presentation from SGS Brightsight focusing on Dahua's Common Criteria EAL2 and EAL3 assessment and certification, as well as an in-depth outlook at Dahua's thermal imaging product testing project shared by CNPP. "Cybersecurity is Dahua's top priority. We have been exploring and applying industry best practices to ensure the security of our products and customer privacy and data. We will continue to consolidate our security capabilities, strengthen deep cooperation with third-party organizations like SGS Brightsight and CNPP, to help customers comply with GDPR and better respond to today's cybersecurity challenges," said Mr. Shen.

As one of the most important strategic initiatives of the company, Dahua always values open and comprehensive cooperation, committed to creating value for its partners, growing together with them, and contributing to their greater success. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Dahua will remain dedicated to empowering various industries through technology integration and joint solutions, contributing to a green, safe, and efficient digital world together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254294/DAHUA_PARTNER_DAY_2023_FOTOGRAFIA_0253.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/4355840/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahua-held-its-5th-partner-day-to-foster-an-inclusive-and-collaborative-ecosystem-301965191.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
