Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Devo Names Trevor Crompton Area Vice President of EMEA

21 giugno 2023 | 09.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Strategic leadership appointment advances the company's next stage of growth and execution across EMEA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, today announced the leadership appointment of Trevor Crompton as Area Vice President, EMEA. Based in England, Crompton will report directly to Devo's Chief Revenue Officer, Brian Froehling.

Crompton will lead Devo's overall sales strategy and operations in EMEA and will also be responsible for ensuring customer and partner success.

"As the largest MSSPs and enterprises shift from legacy providers to our modern cloud-native platform, Trevor will play an integral role in continuing to build market momentum and expanding our global customer base," said Brian Froehling, Chief Revenue Officer, Devo. "He has a strong cybersecurity sales background and extensive experience overseeing teams at some of the world's largest enterprise technology organizations, making him uniquely qualified to help bring our autonomous SOC vision to life in the marketplace."

Crompton has over three decades of experience in the IT security industry and has held numerous sales leadership roles, at organizations of all sizes, for the past 15 years of his career. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Emerging Regions and Global Channel at Outpost24 Group, where he built a top-performing team across multiple regions and matured the company's global channel strategy. Before that, Crompton was the EMEA Sales Leader at Kenna Security, where he built and scaled the business from the ground up in Europe.

"Devo has created a superior security analytics platform for customers that need a solution to the ever-changing cyberthreat landscape they're facing," said Trevor Crompton, Area Vice President, EMEA, Devo. "I look forward to working with Devo's incredible team and empowering even more organizations to advance and transform their security operations centers."

Devo will be joined by customers and partners at booth #B85 at InfoSecurity Europe 2023 this week. For more information on booth sessions, visit this page.

About DevoDevo is the only cloud-native security analytics platform that combines the power of people and intelligent automation to confidently defend expanding attack surfaces. An ally in keeping your organization secure, Devo augments security teams with AI — enabling you to continuously scale SOC efficiency, increase the speed of threat detection and response, and gain greater clarity to empower bold action, minimize risk, and maximize outcomes. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106921/Devo_Technology_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/devo-names-trevor-crompton-area-vice-president-of-emea-301856207.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Strategic leadership appointment area Vice President stage leadership
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza