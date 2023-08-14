Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 14:38
Digital Cooperation Organization announces the launch of the Digital Prosperity Awards

14 agosto 2023 | 14.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) today announces the launch of the highly anticipated Digital Prosperity Awards to recognize and celebrate the remarkable digital contributions that enable prosperity for all, particularly in advancing the digital economy, which has a critical role in boosting nations' development and growth.

The Digital Prosperity Awards are structured around three core pillars and each pillar is bestowed in individual award categories, each representing a crucial aspect of digital advancement:

Digital Innovation:

Digital Transformation:

Empowering Society:

"The launch of the Awards is a significant milestone in recognizing outstanding digital contributions of the organizations that enable prosperity for all", said Ms. Deemah AlYahya, the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO). "We are looking forward to identifying the best digital innovators from the DCO's Member States and worldwide that benefit humankind."

AlYahya added, "The awards aim to acknowledge exceptional initiatives in adopting best practices, policies, and strategies to accelerate digital transformation in their respective countries. The objective is to accelerate digital economic advancement and lay the groundwork for constructive cooperation, cultivating shared vision and aspirations among all stakeholders. The awards reinforce the role of the DCO as an information provide, advocator, facilitator, and advisor, speeding up the sustainable growth of the digital economy and digital transformation of Member States, further strengthening the welfare, social stability, and cooperation to achieve digital prosperity for all."

A large and varied technical committee and judging panel of impartial global leaders, innovators, and technical specialists will thoroughly assess the strongest entrants and nominees based on their initiatives tackling local, regional, or global challenges in all economic sectors, fostering a more inclusive and digitally advanced world through cooperation and innovation.

To learn more about the award categories and the nomination process and submit or nominate a project, please visit the official website at https://www.DigitalProsperityAwards.com

Download full release and press pack at https://www.digitalprosperityawards.com/media/

Media contacts: Yehia issa; Yehia.issa@fleishman.com; +971 55 778 3004

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184986/Digital_Prosperity_Awards.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-cooperation-organization-announces-the-launch-of-the-digital-prosperity-awards-301899717.html

