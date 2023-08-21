DUBAI ASCENDS TO NEW HEIGHTS AS A THRIVING GLOBAL GAMING EPICENTER

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai has established itself as a thriving global hub for esports and gaming following the spectacular conclusion of the second edition of Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) which drew a record-breaking attendance of over 27,000 people during the thrilling five-day event and gathered over 75,000 gamers from across the globe!

DEF 2023, held from 21st to 25th June 2023, showcased the diversity of the gaming community, attracting casual gamers, esports enthusiasts, and industry professionals through key events. This included the GameExpo B2B Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects (PG), the Game Expo consumer show, Regional Educational Tournaments, and Play Beyond Influencers Tournament. Key sponsors and partners including Xbox, Ubisoft, Capcom, Teleios, Emirates Airline, Kitkat, Alienwar, Playstation, Redbull, Logitech, and Moonton also contributed to the festival's success.

Dubai's role as a global gaming hub was underscored through the dedication of stakeholders in supporting gaming communities in the UAE and beyond, which had a significant impact on the global gaming and esports industry.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, commented: "DEF 2023's tremendous success further bolsters Dubai's position as a global gaming hub. The record-breaking attendance and diverse gaming community showcased Dubai's commitment to becoming a leading destination for gamers worldwide and reflects the Dubai Economic Agenda D33's objective of transforming Dubai into one of the world's top three cities for tourism and business."

Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the gaming industry. As the gaming sector grows exponentially, with the Gaming Market worth USD 546.99 Billion, growing at a 13.19% CAGR by 2030 [1] , DEF 2024, scheduled for 1st to 5th May, further underlines Dubai's commitment to innovation and the growth of the esports and games industries on a global scale.

DEF unites gaming enthusiasts of all ages, empowering talent and fostering esports communities in the UAE and beyond. As a convergence point for media, gaming, esports, technology, and entertainment, the festival showcases Dubai's dedication to innovation and its vision for the future of gaming.

As the gaming industry thrives and evolves, Dubai stands ready to play a pivotal role in shaping its future and unlocking its full potential on the world stage.

