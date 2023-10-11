DXC Technology to Transform Cloud Strategy for Spanish Regional Government of Galicia

DXC to manage the implementation and development of private and public cloud infrastructures for Spanish autonomous community

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, has been awarded a contract by the Agency for the Technological Modernization of Galicia to transform its cloud platforms and solutions.

Xunta de Galicia is the public administration body for the autonomous Galicia region of Spain. DXC will coordinate, manage, and develop the organization's cloud infrastructures and solutions across private, public and cloud environments.

The agreement will benefit decision-making processes for the government agency, with DXC providing advice on methodologies, best practices, cost optimization, regulatory compliance, governance, and the implementation of new cloud services.

Aiming to become a service provider for public entities in the region, Xunta de Galicia will offer flexible and secure cloud infrastructure to regional public entities via a cloud consumption model.

The two organizations will work together to determine the most efficient and successful strategy for cloud infrastructure in the region including the potential for a 'Cloud Dashboard' for monitoring projects and platforms to provide a holistic overview of the region's cloud technology performance.

"Almost three million Galician citizens rely on the public services we deliver. Cloud technologies provide us with a flexible platform to optimize processes while ensuring the stability and security we need to protect our operations around the clock. Now, we have the proven experience of DXC as a partner to pave our way the cloud" said Miguel Montero, Head of Cloud Infrastructure at Xunta de Galicia.

"Our contract will define and deploy the cloud strategy for Xunta de Galicia. We will become a reference for Spanish public administrations by modernizing and improving the services to various Galician organizations and institutions, benefitting citizens across the region", said Elías Castro, Territorial Director of DXC Technology Iberia in Galicia. "With our expertise in cloud architectures, we will assist in the adoption of new solutions and services that will drive innovation and improve the operational efficiency of Xunta de Galicia."

