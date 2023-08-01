Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:47 Arriva il ciclone Circe, trasformerà l'estate in autunno: previsioni meteo

16:35 Festival, da domani a Sabaudia 'Mediterranea - La Civiltà Blu'

16:30 Reddito di cittadinanza, giovedì informativa al Senato

16:20 Angus Cloud e Mac Miller, quelle straordinarie somiglianze tra l'attore e il rapper secondo i fan

15:53 Incidente Verona, 14enne travolto e ucciso da pirata della strada

15:52 Calciomercato Roma, Renato Sanches in arrivo: ultime notizie

15:33 Incidente oggi Milano, scontro tra due auto: grave pedone

15:19 Reddito di cittadinanza, Schlein: "Meloni ha reso poveri più poveri con un sms"

14:30 Estate 2023, biologo: "Occhio a 4 pesci 'alieni' temibili"

14:08 Caro benzina, prezzo medio carburante oggi regione per regione

14:06 Carburanti, Altroconsumo: da inizio giugno rincari anche di 7 cent al litro

13:58 Amichevoli estive, Psg-Inter 1-2: gol di Esposito e Sensi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Eagle Point Software Acquires CADLearning

01 agosto 2023 | 16.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, has announced the acquisition of CADLearning from 4D Technologies. On July 27, 2023, Eagle Point acquired the CADLearning businesses, including intellectual property and digital assets while assuming responsibility for supporting CADLearning clients.

Eagle Point and CADLearning are recognized as industry-leading providers of learning and development experiences for architectural, civil, construction, product design, and manufacturing engineers. Initially, CADLearning clients will continue to leverage the CADLearning platform and content. Overtime CADLearning clients will have opportunities to access additional resources, content, and Pinnacle Series platform functionality like KnowledgeSmart skills assessments and personalized learning paths.

Steve Biver, Eagle Point COO, shared, "We are thrilled to welcome CADLearning clients into the Eagle Point family, and we are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible. CADLearning has a very robust library of Autodesk resources which will match well with Eagle Point's own extensive offering of content. This acquisition will enable us to offer a more comprehensive and personalized learning experience to all CADLearning and Eagle Point customers and will certainly strengthen our overall business."

Dan Dolan, President and Founder of CADLearning, shared, "This opportunity with Eagle Point Software helps ensure that our clients will continue to be successful. The team at Eagle Point has been an industry-leading company in the AEC and manufacturing space for more than 40 years. Eagle Point's commitment to the success of its customers was a key consideration and driving force behind this acquisition. We are confident that all CADLearning clients are in great hands with the support of the Eagle Point Software team!"

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management solution that features a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enables long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle PointPinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Pinnacle Series on  LinkedInYouTube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001790/4191074/Eagle_Point_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eagle-point-software-acquires-cadlearning-301890517.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
CADLearning businesses Acquires CADLearning Iowa Dubuque
Vedi anche
News to go
Università, contrasto al disagio per gli studenti
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, prorogati al 21 agosto i versamenti tributari
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Pil Italia, Istat: "Cala dello 0,3% nel secondo trimestre"
News to go
Bollette, 4 milioni di italiani vittime di truffe
News to go
Carburanti, dall'1 agosto gestori esporranno prezzo medio
News to go
Niger, Consiglio Difesa: "Non tollereremo attacchi contro nostri interessi economici"
News to go
Caldo, alla calotta antartica manca pezzo grande come l'Argentina
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza sospeso, manifestazioni e sit-in diverse città
News to go
Incendi, emergenza in Europa: inquinano come 10 milioni di auto
News to go
Consumatori e imprese, ultimi dati Istat su fiducia
News to go
Estate 2023, vacanze finite per 15,6 milioni di italiani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza