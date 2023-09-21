EchoStar and The Things Industries Collaborate for Hybrid Satellite and Terrestrial IoT Device Connectivity

Companies will Showcase the Plug-and-Play Capability for Seamless Real-time Connections across Europe at The Things Conference

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EchoStar Mobile Limited, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, and The Things Industries announced a collaboration to deploy hybrid satellite and LoRa® Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to businesses across Europe. The companies have incorporated EchoStar's satellite IoT capabilities into The Things Stack, a reliable, cloud-based LoRaWAN network server, enabling customers to connect IoT devices for real-time, two-way communications over satellite or terrestrial networks using a dual-transport, generic node.

"With plug-and-play simplicity, this collaboration between EchoStar Mobile and The Things Network enables terrestrial and satellite transports to be integrated easily into the same node or module for IoT applications," said Telemaco Melia, vice president and general manager, EchoStar Mobile. "It's a breakthrough that enables cost-effective IoT deployments with seamless coverage so customers can be sure their devices remain connected anytime, anywhere, within the service area – even in the most remote places."

"LoRa technology has previously been confined by the limits of terrestrial infrastructure. EchoStar's innovative, integrated approach to satellite connectivity breaks this barrier. Our collaboration provides all the key features of our generic node combined with the wide area reach of the EchoStar network to enable smooth, universal LoRaWAN access, wherever the user may be," said Wienke Giezeman, CEO, The Things Industries.

The collaboration introduces satellite connectivity to The Things Stack LoRaWAN Network Server and its Generic Node Concept Edition, enabling customers to extend the reach and reliability of their connected IoT devices with one click. With the satellite capability – and a limited-time free trial for each device connected – businesses can effortlessly expand their IoT deployments to remote and challenging locations.

Last year, EchoStar Mobile unveiled its pan-European LoRa-enabled IoT network, which is now delivering bi-directional, real-time LoRa connectivity for customers across Europe. Integration with The Things Stack Cloud propels this offering to a global scale, powering multi-country service continuity for customers in sectors such as utilities, transportation, logistics and agritech.

At the world's premier LoRaWAN event, The Things Conference, 21-22 September in Amsterdam, the companies will showcase hybrid satellite-terrestrial IoT connectivity along with The Things Industries' Generic Node Concept Edition.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier technology and networking services provider offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its Hughes®, HughesNet® and EchoStar® brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Things Industries

The Things Industries is at the forefront of providing LoRaWAN Network Server solutions. Through The Things Stack, it offers a comprehensive suite of services and tools, ensuring secure management for millions of LoRaWAN devices in production globally. Their flagship product, The Things Stack Cloud, offers a fully-managed, SLA-backed cloud subscription, aiding businesses worldwide.

©2023 EchoStar. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks of Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542434/Echostar_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2215032/logo_TTI_ID_eea32a9cb35a_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/echostar-and-the-things-industries-collaborate-for-hybrid-satellite-and-terrestrial-iot-device-connectivity-301932072.html