Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:54 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Se Rai si comporta da tv commerciale fa male alla tv e al Paese"

09:48 Dengue, in Italia 306 casi da inizio 2023: il bollettino

09:41 Maltempo verso Sud, poi nuova perturbazione: le previsioni meteo di oggi

09:29 Scuolabus contro un palo a Castiglione del Lago, 14 bimbi contusi

09:11 100 anni fa nasceva il papà del microchip Jack St. Clair Kilby

09:03 Fiorello: "Giù le mani da Ranucci, noi siamo con lui"

08:54 Emis Killa contro Fedez per il caso Shiva: "Non parlare di me"

08:41 Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania: Lega smentisce "malumore" di Salvini contro Meloni

08:24 Mattarella a Seul: "Guerra mai conclusa comporta rischio costante di violenze"

07:51 Israele, ucciso capo per la fabbricazione di armi di Hamas

07:41 Israele tra appelli per una tregua a Gaza e timori per il dopoguerra

23:02 Champions League, Lazio-Feyenoord 1-0

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ELEGOO Unveils Game-Changing Solutions for Big 3D Printing Ambitions at Formnext 2023

08 novembre 2023 | 03.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a pioneering force in the 3D printing industry, made its highly anticipated international debut at Formnext 2023, the leading industry event for Additive Manufacturing (AM), running from November 7 to 10 in Frankfurt, Germany. This marks a significant milestone for ELEGOO, the company's first time joining an international exhibition. Positioned at Booth B62 in Hall 11.1, ELEGOO is showcasing an extensive array of 3D printers and accessories designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals and enthusiasts.

Notable highlights include the global debut of the cutting-edge Jupiter SE resin 3D printer and the OrangeStorm Giga, an impressive large FDM industrial printer. With these groundbreaking innovations, ELEGOO is set to redefine 3D printing, delivering advanced features and unparalleled performance.

One of the exhibition's highlights is ELEGOO's crowdfunding product, the OrangeStorm Giga. The printer marks ELEGOO's debut in the large FDM industrial 3D printer market. The OrangeStorm Giga printer delivers size, speed, precision, and quality to enable creators to bring their boldest 3D printing ideas to life.

Featuring an expansive build volume of 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm and a maximum speed of 300mm/s, all powered by a 64-bit 1.5G clock speed quad-core high-performance processor, this printer empowers users to explore endless possibilities while maintaining optimal efficiency. Notably, the OrangeStorm Giga was also launched on Kickstarter on November 4, offering early adopters the opportunity to support this groundbreaking product at an exclusive early-bird pricing starting at $1,250. The printer has already gained popularity among customers, as evidenced by its impressive fundraising success with USD 2 million raised in just 2 days.

Alongside the impressive range of 3D printers, ELEGOO curated a dedicated display zone for model presentations. This exhibit served as a demonstration of the extensive applications of ELEGOO's 3D printing technology across diverse industries. Visitors had the opportunity to witness the transformative capabilities of ELEGOO's solutions in fields such as anime figurines, jewelry design, educational models, dental applications, and more. Product engineers offered guidance to industry newcomers and enthusiasts, providing a unique opportunity to experience the transition from 2D designs to stunning 3D creations up close.

"As a global industry leader, we remain committed to unwavering research, innovation, and delivering cutting-edge solutions. Our involvement in this esteemed event has afforded us the privilege of engaging with industry experts, gaining invaluable insights, and listening to our clients," said Kevin Wang, the Co-founder and CMO of ELEGOO. "ELEGOO is resolute in its mission to drive the industry forward, and we are excited to continue our journey of contributing to its remarkable growth."

Formnext2023 takes place from November 7 to 10 at the Messe Frankfurt exhibition center in Frankfurt, Germany. This four-day event brings together over 840 exhibitors and more than 30,000 visitors from around the world, showcasing a comprehensive range of end-to-end solutions in the field of 3D printing, including cutting-edge 3D scanning technology, advanced engineering software, state-of-the-art additive manufacturing equipment, and innovative post-processing solutions.

For more information about ELEGOO  and its latest products, you can also stay up-to-date with us through official website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269180/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269181/2.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elegoo-unveils-game-changing-solutions-for-big-3d-printing-ambitions-at-formnext-2023-301980906.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza international debut at Formnext 2023 running from November leading industry event array
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, denuncia Onu: "Un bambino palestinese ucciso e 2 feriti ogni 10 minuti"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Ingv: "Rallentato per ora il sollevamento del suolo, ma è la natura che comanda"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Intesa Sanpaolo e Isybank
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania su due centri d'accoglienza
News to go
Rc Auto, esposto all'Antitrust contro clausole vessatorie
News to go
Milan-Psg, scontri tra tifosi: guerriglia urbana su Navigli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ocse: reddito reale famiglie italiane cala dello 0,3%
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza