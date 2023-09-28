Envisioning a Password-Free Europe: Keypasco MFA Announces EU Expansion

Cybersecurity leader is scaling up its newly established European operations, based in the Dutch Security Delta, to better serve regional clients

TAIPEI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypasco, a global pioneer in secure online authentication solutions, is announcing a major expansion of its state-of-the-art Keypasco Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution in Europe. After establishing its European presence at the Security Delta (HSD) in The Netherlands earlier this summer, Keypasco is supporting this launch by scaling up its operations in the region, aiming to empower a wide range of European industries with cutting-edge — and password-free — cybersecurity.

"Seemingly random sequences of letters, numbers and symbols are no longer enough for the modern cybersecurity threat landscape," noted Cheng-I Lin, CEO and Founder of Keypasco. The problem is that passwords are the primary target for hackers, so our solution is to eliminate them altogether. However, "some companies use a 2-factor solution with a one-time password (OTP) which is not secure enough and not user-friendly. Using proprietary device-based authentication to solidify security in an easy-to-use way, Keypasco MFA is creating its own class of security solution, and we are thrilled to be expanding in Europe."

Advancing cybersecurity across European industries

With over 1 million end-users in Europe alone and partnerships blooming across the region, Keypasco MFA provides advanced yet streamlined security that is ideal for the financial sector, governments, healthcare institutions, and manufacturers, as well as SMEs, smart buildings and e-commerce platforms.

In particular, European banks, government agencies, and medical institutions hold immense volumes of sensitive personal data, making cyberattacks all the more devastating. Similarly, manufacturers, such as those within Europe's automotive industry, must safeguard operations from potential hacks to ensure uninterrupted production.

To avoid such high-impact disruptions, cybersecurity must innovate and embrace novel solutions such as Keypasco MFA. As a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution, it works by enabling employees of these organizations and enterprises to log in using only a predesignated device. Compared with traditional multi-factor authentication, it is distinct due to its patented two-channel structure, which protects against phishing, man-in-the-middle (MitM) and man-in-the-browser (MitB) attacks.

In addition, Keypasco MFA provides:

About Keypasco

Keypasco develops secure software that is designed and customised to be used on trusted devices. Embracing its vision of becoming a leading vendor of online secure authentication, the brand creates new and innovative business models in cybersecurity, currently serving over 10 million end users worldwide.

