Giovedì 28 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:39
12:30 Superluna 28 e 29 settembre, oggi e domani l'ultima dell'anno

12:07 Terremoto Napoli, a Campi Flegrei scosse sempre più frequenti: cosa succede

12:03 Sesso, sempre più giovani fanno 'flop': stili di vita e ormoni sotto accusa

12:03 Brandizzo, oggi i funerali di 3 dei 5 operai morti nell'incidente ferroviario

11:45 X Factor 2023, oggi 28 settembre ultimo appuntamento con le Audizioni

11:24 Morto Armando Sommajuolo, giornalista storico di La7: aveva 70 anni

11:01 Grande Fratello, oggi 28 settembre nuova diretta: anticipazioni

10:54 A Gaiole in Chianti nasce la 'Casa Eroica', e domenica la gara in diretta Rai

10:49 Istat, giù la fiducia di consumatori e imprese a settembre

10:17 Migranti, oggi il Consiglio Ue. Von der Leyen: "Ministri trovino accordo"

10:12 Atp Pechino 2023, Arnaldi agli ottavi. Sonego cade con Humbert

09:48 Bruce Springsteen, rinviate al 2024 date tour per problemi di salute

comunicato stampa

Envisioning a Password-Free Europe: Keypasco MFA Announces EU Expansion

28 settembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Cybersecurity leader is scaling up its newly established European operations, based in the Dutch Security Delta, to better serve regional clients

TAIPEI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypasco, a global pioneer in secure online authentication solutions, is announcing a major expansion of its state-of-the-art Keypasco Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution in Europe. After establishing its European presence at the Security Delta (HSD) in The Netherlands earlier this summer, Keypasco is supporting this launch by scaling up its operations in the region, aiming to empower a wide range of European industries with cutting-edge — and password-free — cybersecurity.

To explore upgrading to Keypasco MFA, please contact: ChengI Lin, CEO

"Seemingly random sequences of letters, numbers and symbols are no longer enough for the modern cybersecurity threat landscape," noted Cheng-I Lin, CEO and Founder of Keypasco. The problem is that passwords are the primary target for hackers, so our solution is to eliminate them altogether. However, "some companies use a 2-factor solution with a one-time password (OTP) which is not secure enough and not user-friendly. Using proprietary device-based authentication to solidify security in an easy-to-use way, Keypasco MFA is creating its own class of security solution, and we are thrilled to be expanding in Europe."

Advancing cybersecurity across European industries

With over 1 million end-users in Europe alone and partnerships blooming across the region, Keypasco MFA provides advanced yet streamlined security that is ideal for the financial sector, governments, healthcare institutions, and manufacturers, as well as SMEs, smart buildings and e-commerce platforms.

In particular, European banks, government agencies, and medical institutions hold immense volumes of sensitive personal data, making cyberattacks all the more devastating. Similarly, manufacturers, such as those within Europe's automotive industry, must safeguard operations from potential hacks to ensure uninterrupted production.

To avoid such high-impact disruptions, cybersecurity must innovate and embrace novel solutions such as Keypasco MFA. As a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) solution, it works by enabling employees of these organizations and enterprises to log in using only a predesignated device. Compared with traditional multi-factor authentication, it is distinct due to its patented two-channel structure, which protects against phishing, man-in-the-middle (MitM) and man-in-the-browser (MitB) attacks.

In addition, Keypasco MFA provides:

About Keypasco

Keypasco develops secure software that is designed and customised to be used on trusted devices. Embracing its vision of becoming a leading vendor of online secure authentication, the brand creates new and innovative business models in cybersecurity, currently serving over 10 million end users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222752/Keypasco_MFA_solution.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envisioning-a-password-free-europe-keypasco-mfa-announces-eu-expansion-301941533.html

Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza